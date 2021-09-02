Concerts in the Age of COVID: Canceled shows and vaccination proof

Case’s show isn’t the first Lincoln concert to get canceled because of a positive test in the touring party.

Last month’s Limp Bizkit Lincoln on the Streets show was scrubbed about a week before it was to take place. Officially, it was canceled out of an abundance of caution as the number of COVID-19 cases rose across the country. But word is that someone in the Limp Bizkit camp had tested positive.

David Allen Coe, who had been scheduled to play a previously postponed show at The Royal Grove last Saturday, canceled all of his upcoming appearances. The 81-year-old country outlaw is hospitalized with COVID-19, receiving oxygen, high doses of vitamins and has an intravenous feeding tube, but is not intubated, according to Saving Country Music. Coe is said to be improving.

Last month, Garth Brooks' Memorial Stadium concert did happen. But it was the last show of his stadium tour for 2021. He canceled the rest of the tour four days after he’d played to 90,000 in Lincoln

Notably, the Brooks concert does not appear to have been the “super spreader” that amateur epidemiologists were predicting on social media before and after the event. Cases have risen in Lancaster County and across Nebraska in the last three weeks. But there has been no attribution of a large number of cases directly tied to the concert.