Concerts in the Age of COVID: Canceled shows and vaccination proof

Neko Case, her New Pornographers bandmate A.C. Newman, her touring band and crew were in Lincoln Tuesday, preparing for an 8 p.m. Bourbon Theatre show
Just before 6 p.m., however, that show was canceled by Case’s management.
“Despite all band and crew members being fully vaccinated and taking every safety precaution — we regret to announce that due to a positive test in our touring party, we are canceling the remainder of the Neko Case tour dates,” the management wrote in its statement cancelling the show.
Newman, who had sent out a picture of the Bourbon marquee emblazoned with “NEKO CASE WITH AC NEWMAN” that afternoon on Twitter, followed it up at about 10:30 p.m with another photo of the marquee that included “CANCELED.”
“There are so many people working to make touring safer, like there are so many people working to make everything safer right now, and when something goes wrong that does not in any way diminish the work of those people,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to all of them, whether friend or stranger.
“We’ve been out in this world trying to be as cautious as possible, as cautious as I’ve been in 18 months, and we still had to cancel 5 shows. This thing is contagious. I know that COVID is boring, you’re bored of it. I’m bored of it. And that is what makes it more powerful and more dangerous.”
Case’s show isn’t the first Lincoln concert to get canceled because of a positive test in the touring party.
Last month’s Limp Bizkit Lincoln on the Streets show was scrubbed about a week before it was to take place. Officially, it was canceled out of an abundance of caution as the number of COVID-19 cases rose across the country. But word is that someone in the Limp Bizkit camp had tested positive.
David Allen Coe, who had been scheduled to play a previously postponed show at The Royal Grove last Saturday, canceled all of his upcoming appearances. The 81-year-old country outlaw is hospitalized with COVID-19, receiving oxygen, high doses of vitamins and has an intravenous feeding tube, but is not intubated, according to Saving Country Music. Coe is said to be improving.
Last month, Garth Brooks' Memorial Stadium concert did happen. But it was the last show of his stadium tour for 2021. He canceled the rest of the tour four days after he’d played to 90,000 in Lincoln
Notably, the Brooks concert does not appear to have been the “super spreader” that amateur epidemiologists were predicting on social media before and after the event. Cases have risen in Lancaster County and across Nebraska in the last three weeks. But there has been no attribution of a large number of cases directly tied to the concert.
Case’s show was to be the first major Lincoln event to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission. That will now likely occur at a Pinnacle Bank Arena concert this fall.
Proof of vaccination or a negative test won’t be required at the three upcoming Pinewood Bowl concerts. The requirements for shows promoted by Live Nation and AEG don’t go into effect until October.
It’s a near certainty that more shows in clubs, theaters and arenas will be canceled over the next couple months because of positive tests.
Artists, like Case and Coe and bands like Limp Bizkit, want to go back to work and are crossing the country playing shows, where, surely, members of the band and crew will be exposed to and contract the coronavirus.
Such is the nature of concerts in the age of COVID-19.
The vast majority of shows, however, will go on as scheduled, as the live music business continues a tentative return to ‘normal.” And that will be a very good thing for bands, venues, the concert industry and fans.
