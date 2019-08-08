Lincoln
Friday -- Joe Bonamassa, Pinewood Bowl Theater; Mark Battles, The Royal Grove
Saturday -- Eric Bellinger, The Royal Grove
Monday -- Faster Pussycat, The Royal Grove
Wednesday -- Judah & The Lion, Bourbon Theatre; Why Don't We, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 17 -- Denzel Curry, Bourbon Theatre; Do Or Die, The Royal Grove
Aug. 20 -- August Alsina, Bourbon Theatre
Aug. 23 -- Ward Davis, The Royal Grove
Aug. 24 -- JoJo Siwa, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 -- Black Flag,. The Royal Grove
Aug. 29 -- Jon Wolfe, The Royal Grove
Sept. 4 -- Amos Lee, Rococo Theatre
Sept. 5 -- Hemlock, The Royal Grove
Sept. 6 -- Michael Ray. Bourbon Theatre; Cody Johnson, Pinewood Bowl
Sept. 8 -- Steely Dan, Pinewood Bowl
Sept. 13 -- Nebula, Bourbon Theatre
Sept. 16 -- UB40, The Royal Grove
Sept. 18 - 22 -- Lincoln Calling, various venues
Sept. 18 -- Tommy Emmanuel, Rococo Theatre
Sept. 25 -- Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Zoo Bar
Omaha/Council Bluffs
Friday -- Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Stir Concert Cove
Sunday -- This Will Destroy You, Slowdown
Thursday -- Gov't Mule, Sumtur Amphitheater
Aug. 19 -- Damien Jurado, Slowdown
Aug. 20 -- CJ Ramone, Lookout Lounge; Josh Ritter, Slowdown
Aug. 22 -- Slothrust, Sokol Auditorium
Aug. 24 -- Reignwolf, The Sydney; Christian Nodal, Orpheum Theater
Aug. 28 -- Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ralston Arena
Aug. 29 -- Lomelda, Reverb Lounge
Sept. 1 -- Keith Sweat, Lewis And Clark Landing
Sept. 7 -- Blink-182, Stir Concert Cove
Sept. 8 -- Backstreet Boys, CHI Health Center Omaha
Sept. 12 -- Aaron Lewis, Sumtur Amphitheater
Sept. 15 -- Big Sandy & His Fly Rite Boys, Sunday Roadhouse
Sept. 19 -- Guy King, The Jewell
Sept. 20 -- AJR, Stir Concert Cove
Sept. 21 -- Cursive, O'Leaver's
Sept. 23 -- Melvins, The Waiting Room
Sept. 26 -- Facs, Reverb Lounge; John Nemeth, The Chrome Lounge
Sept. 27 -- Nightly. Sokol Auditorium; Bronco, Ralston Arena