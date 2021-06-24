 Skip to main content
Cole Swindell set to bring country to arena Friday
Cole Swindell set to bring country to arena Friday

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell will perform in Lincoln on Friday. He's seen here in 2017 in Michigan.

 Amy Harris, Invision/AP

Cole Swindell - Single Saturday Night (Official Music Video)

LYRICS:

I was out taking shots, throwing down at the spot

Three sheets, just me and the guys

Every single Saturday night

I was killing time, crushing cans

Trying not to catch a tan

’Cause I was under them neon lights

Every single Saturday night, yeah

Everybody knew they could find me there

Right out of the blue, right out of nowhere

Out of nowhere

Sittin’ over in the corner baby I saw

Pretty red lips workin’ on a White Claw

Shakin’ to a little “Shook Me All Night Long”

And I thought, damn what a beautiful sight

Ain’t a morning you don’t wake up in my shirt now

Even holdin’ hands walkin’ outta church now

Who’d a thought baby lookin’ back

That that would be my last single Saturday night, yeah

My last single Saturday night

And now when I’m out havin’ a drink or two

If they see me, they see you

’Cause girl I got you by my side

Every single Saturday night, yeah

Every now and then the boys tell me they miss me

Oh but they all get it ’cause they were right there with me

Yeah with me when…

Sittin’ over in the corner baby I saw

Pretty red lips workin’ on a White Claw

Shakin’ to a little “Shook Me All Night Long”

And I thought, damn what a beautiful sight

Ain’t a morning you don’t wake up in my shirt now

Even holdin’ hands walkin’ outta church now

Who’d a thought baby lookin’ back

That that would be my last single Saturday night

The last time that I’d buy a drink for a girl I’d never met before

I wasn’t lookin’ for love when I walked through the door

But damn if I didn’t find what I wasn’t even lookin’ for

Sittin’ over in the corner baby I saw

Pretty red lips workin’ on a White Claw

Shakin’ to a little “Shook Me All Night Long”

And I thought, damn what a beautiful sight

Ain’t a morning you don’t wake up in my shirt now

Look at us even pickin’ out a church now

Who’d a thought baby lookin’ back

That that would be my last single Saturday night, yeah

My last single Saturday night

Country hitmaking singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, squeezing in a solo show before he heads out to support Thomas Rhett on a tour starting in July.

Swindell, who has had nine top-10 country hits since 2013, including chart-toppers “Chillin’ It” and “You Should Be Here,” has also written songs recorded by Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line and fraternity brother Luke Bryan.

A Georgia native, Swindell attended Georgia Southern University, where he met Bryan, who’d gone to school there years earlier and was also a member of Sigma Chi. After leaving school in 2007, Swindell sold merchandise for Bryan for three years before he signed a publishing deal.

Lincoln Airport to hold free outdoor screenings of 'Top Gun' in July

After the independently released “Chillin’ It” received heavy airplay on Sirius/XM, Swindell landed with Warner Music Nashville. His self-titled debut album was released in 2014 and “Chillin’ It” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” followed it to No. 1 and Swindell was named ACM New Artist of the Year in 2015.

On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week

He’s now released two more albums and, last year, put out “Single Saturday Night,” which got plenty of country radio airplay but fell one spot short of the top 10.

Swindell last played Lincoln at a radio station-sponsored outdoor concert in 2016. Friday's show was moved from Pinewood Bowl to the arena because of the threat of severe weather.

Newcomer Trea Landon, who released his debut EP early last year, will open Friday’s 7 p.m. show.

Tickets are $39 to $99 and available at ticketmaster.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

