Cole Swindell set to bring country to arena Friday

Country hitmaking singer and songwriter Cole Swindell will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday, squeezing in a solo show before he heads out to support Thomas Rhett on a tour starting in July.

Swindell, who has had nine top-10 country hits since 2013, including chart-toppers “Chillin’ It” and “You Should Be Here,” has also written songs recorded by Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line and fraternity brother Luke Bryan.

A Georgia native, Swindell attended Georgia Southern University, where he met Bryan, who’d gone to school there years earlier and was also a member of Sigma Chi. After leaving school in 2007, Swindell sold merchandise for Bryan for three years before he signed a publishing deal.

After the independently released “Chillin’ It” received heavy airplay on Sirius/XM, Swindell landed with Warner Music Nashville. His self-titled debut album was released in 2014 and “Chillin’ It” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

“Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” followed it to No. 1 and Swindell was named ACM New Artist of the Year in 2015.

He’s now released two more albums and, last year, put out “Single Saturday Night,” which got plenty of country radio airplay but fell one spot short of the top 10.