Coldplay ditches stadium pomp — for one night — at prison-reform benefit concert

The gig was part of Coldplay’s SoCal staycation in support of “Everyday Life,” which uses textures from Africa and the Middle East to punch up songs about gun violence and police brutality. When the album came out in November, Martin told the BBC that the group had decided not to travel the world until it could figure out how to do so in an environmentally sustainable fashion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So instead of a conventional tour, Coldplay scheduled a series of shows in Martin’s part-time hometown, including intimate performances sponsored by KROQ-FM and SiriusXM; the band was set to return to the Palladium on Tuesday night for a Grammy Week event open to people with Citi credit cards.

“We love playing in L.A. more than you could possibly understand,” Martin said not long into Monday’s gig — one way to put some heart behind all those corporate alliances. Then he added that many of the songs Coldplay was doing were “born in L.A., like so many of you.”

Perhaps that neighborly vibe was why Martin, whose onstage demeanor typically brings to mind a jittery teen, seemed so relaxed Monday, even when he was bemoaning the scourge of systemic racism, as in “Trouble in Town,” which on Coldplay’s new album is threaded with what sounds like a body-cam recording of an abusive cop.