Scooter Ward was rummaging around in his garage a couple months ago, pulling out gear he’d need to get Cold on the road when he took a break to talk with the Journal Star.

The only founding member of the hard-rock outfit still in the band, Ward runs the Cold show DIY style, on stage and off.

“I pretty much do everything myself now,” he said from Kansas City. “We got rid of management a few years ago. For a band like Cold, that just makes it more affordable. I’ve been doing it for 25 years. It’s still very stressful. Getting ready to go up to Pennsylvania for rehearsals, it’s always a nightmare every day.”

Those nightmares ended in late March when Cold hit the road for its “Year of the Spider: 20 Year Anniversary” that will stop at the Royal Grove Saturday, a 50-plus date sojourn that Ward hopes will bring Cold back from the pandemic setback that derailed its anticipated return with “The Things We Can’t Stop,” the band’s first record in eight years.

“We had a brand new record come out in November 2019,” Ward said. “We were able to tour on that for six weeks. We were going back out in the spring. COVID happened and it killed the entire record. It was one of those events where you feel like the whole world is aimed at you.

“Luckily, Ben (Burley) from Breaking Benjamin hit me up right before COVID happened and we were able to do the song. Fortunately, that song went to No. 1 and carried us on and gave us some kind of momentum though that year. Ben saved my life right there.”

The life-saving song grew out of an unexpected Cold performance in 2019. The band was in Pennsylvania getting ready for the 2019 tour when Burley called asking if they’d play “Just Got Wicked” during a Breaking Benjamin show at a nearby amphitheater.

“I was like, ‘No way. We haven’t played in eight years. We can’t get up and play in front of 18,000 fans with no rehearsal,’” Ward said. “The rest of the guys were like, ‘We should do it.” I slept on it, woke up the next morning, and it was, ‘Are we doing this? Let’s go.’

“We drove down the mountain, got up and played the song. Ben sang with us. It was a dope experience. That was the first time Cold came back. It was pretty cool Ben let Cold walk on stage and play a song in the middle of their show.”

Cold then planned to do a late 2020 tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album “13 Ways to Bleed on Stage.” But COVID-19 got in the way again, kicking the hard-rocking, post-grunge band off the road.

So they decided to try again last year, even though it would be 21 years after “13 Ways” had its gold record run.

“When we started setting that tour up, tour buses were impossible to find,” Ward said. "Companies decided to hike up the rates nearly double what they were before and they were already expensive. So that didn't happen.”

So it looked like Cold would have to try again in 2023. Then Ward took a hard look at the band’s discography.

"It just turned out this year was 20 years of ‘Year of the Spider' which was our most successful album. We wanted to do that for the fans and for us,” Ward said. “And it’s kind of getting Cold back on the map. In 2019, we started up again, then COVID happened. ‘Year of the Spider’ is giving us the avenue to do that.”

Playing songs from “Year of the Spider” isn’t unusual for Cold — “I don’t think there’s a song on the record that we haven’t played live,” Ward said. But they’ve never played the album from start to finish in the two decades since it was released.

Actually, it isn’t being played track for track. A couple of piano versions of songs, including “Black Sunday” will disrupt the sequencing. But beyond that, the songs will be played in the order in which they appear on the album.

“The whole nostalgia part of it is important,” Ward said. “It’s just going back to an amazing time. I'm just happy to revisit all those songs and play them again, it’s so meaningful to me. ‘Year of the Spider’ was the first record where every song was personal. The narrative of the songs is there for people to see. That’s the first album where I did that and it had an impact.”

Saturday’s show, however, won’t just be "Year of the Spider," which will be the first of the band’s two sets each night.

“We’re going to come back and play songs off the other records all the fans like,” Ward said. “It’s basically everyone’s favorite songs on tour. We can’t do them all. We’d have to play three hours to do all of them, It would be nice to do 2½ hours like The Rolling Stones do. But we’re doing five or six shows a week compared to two. Just for the voice alone we can’t do that.”

The comeback of Cold, which was discovered by Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst in 1997, landed a major label deal the next year and had its two successive gold album in the early 2000s, is taking place in a far different musical era that has forced Ward to communicate with fans in a far different manner than he did two decades ago.

“We were doing a promo video for this tour and the director dragged out this ‘Year of the Spider’ DVD," Ward said. “I was on it talking about how the fans would send us letters. It’s funny looking back on it now, with the internet and social media. I’d get bags of letters from people and I’d sit there at night and read them and maybe respond to a few of them. The thing I like about social media is you can get immediate response from the fans and respond to them.”

In fact, Ward said he’s on social media communicating with fans nearly every day, part of his DIY work to keep the band he started in Jacksonville, Florida, alive today.

“We’ve never been a giant band. We’ve always just been able to keep going," he said. We’re still able to make enough money to have a decent living. I don’t have any delusions of grandeur. We get to go out there and play for our fans. That’s all I ever wanted to do, and to be honest, now it’s the only thing I can do.”

