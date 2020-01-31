Clinton to lead piano master class Feb. 8
The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will sponsor a piano master class by Dr. Mark Clinton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Fellowship Community Church, 8601 Holdrege St.

Clinton is Hixson-Lied Professor of Piano, Area Head for Keyboard at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will work with students of LMTA members, but the master class is free and open to the public.

Nonmembers must register at LMTA.info. See Clinton’s biography at arts.unl.edu/music/faculty/mark-clinton.

