Clinton to lead piano master class Feb. 8

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will sponsor a piano master class by Dr. Mark Clinton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Fellowship Community Church, 8601 Holdrege St.

Clinton is Hixson-Lied Professor of Piano, Area Head for Keyboard at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will work with students of LMTA members, but the master class is free and open to the public.