On Monday, the Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to name the newly constructed ticket office at Pinewood Bowl after Tom Lorenz, the founding general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, who died last year.

The resolution would rename the ticketing office at the top of the Pioneers Park amphitheater the “Tom Lorenz Box Office,” a recommendation that came from the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

The naming would honor Lorenz, who played a significant role in turning Pinewood Bowl into a nationally recognized boutique amphitheater for concerts, by, first, starting a concert series in 2012 that has brought about 100 shows by artists including Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Beck, Sheryl Crow, Paul Simon, Twenty-one Pilots, The Avett Brothers and Steely Dan to the tree-lined, 4,500 capacity venue,

Lorenz also led the efforts that, over the last decade have significantly upgraded the facility by adding an artist’s building with dressing rooms and permanent spotlight towers, lowering the sound platform in the center of the bowl and last year, replacing sidewalks and the previous ticket office.

The key figure in the development of the arena from its inception, Lorenz will be honored for transforming entertainment in Lincoln by bringing major concerts to the city for the first time in decades and, in doing so, making Lincoln a small market that performs much better than its size in concert attendance, putting it on the music industry map.

The council will act on the resolution at its May 8 meeting. The first 2023 Pinewood Bowl concert, featuring Chicago, is set for May 12.

