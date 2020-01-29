Chris Stapleton coming back to Lincoln arena

The first time Chris Stapleton came to Pinnacle Bank Arena, he and his three-piece band huddled in the center of the runaway set up for headliner Eric Church and delivered a mesmerizing set of songs, mostly from his debut album “Traveller.”

Five years later, now a fully established country star, Stapleton will return to the arena on Oct. 17, one of the final dates on his “All American Road Show” tour that begins March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The tour, which will play a wide range of venues from Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre to Madison Square Garden and Wrigley Field, will feature a rotating lineup of “special guests,” all of them acclaimed artists in their own right.

On the Lincoln show will be Southern rock ‘n’ rollers The Marcus King Band and the English country soul singer Yola, who was nominated for four Grammy Awards including Best New Artist.

“We’ve been trying to get him to come back to Lincoln,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “To have him here is a real honor. To see his talent and how he’s just gotten bigger and bigger, it’s fun to see some of the openers come back as headliners. And this is a real solid package, with more openers who could be the future of country.”