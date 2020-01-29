Chris Stapleton coming back to Lincoln arena

The first time Chris Stapleton came to Pinnacle Bank Arena, he and his three-piece band huddled in the center of the runaway set up for headliner Eric Church and delivered a mesmerizing set of songs, mostly from his debut album “Traveller.”
Five years later, now a fully established country star, Stapleton will return to the arena on Oct. 17, one of the final dates on his “All American Road Show” tour that begins March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
The tour, which will play a wide range of venues from Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre to Madison Square Garden and Wrigley Field, will feature a rotating lineup of “special guests,” all of them acclaimed artists in their own right.
On the Lincoln show will be Southern rock ‘n’ rollers The Marcus King Band and the English country soul singer Yola, who was nominated for four Grammy Awards including Best New Artist.
“We’ve been trying to get him to come back to Lincoln,” said arena manager Tom Lorenz. “To have him here is a real honor. To see his talent and how he’s just gotten bigger and bigger, it’s fun to see some of the openers come back as headliners. And this is a real solid package, with more openers who could be the future of country.”
In June, Stapleton will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville -- an indicator of his stature in the genre and of his compelling story.
A Kentucky native, who moved to Nashville in 2011 to be a songwriter, Stapleton has penned more than 200 songs, including six No. 1 country singles recorded by other artists. He’s also had one of his songs recorded by Adele and has collaborated with, among others, Peter Frampton, Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran.
After playing and singing in the hard-charging bluegrass band The SteelDrivers, Stapleton went solo, releasing “Traveller” in 2015. That Top 200 chart-topping, triple platinum disc of traditional country was named the top country album of the last decade by Billboard magazine.
In 2017, Stapleton released a pair of albums, the Grammy-winning “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2.”
Tickets are $69.75 to $119.75 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 on Feb. 14. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Feb. 17.
Stapleton Fan Club presale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Stapleton’s show is the 11th concert announced for the arena in 2020. The other announced concerts are Korn & Breaking Benjamin, Feb. 18; KISS, Feb. 25; Zac Brown Band, Feb. 29; DaBaby, March 11; Cher, April 20; Brantley Gilbert, April 30; Kane Brown, May 7; Elton John, June 9; Justin Bieber, June 16 and Maroon 5, Aug. 6. Tickets for all those shows except Bieber’s are on sale. Tickets for the Bieber concert also go on sale Feb. 14.