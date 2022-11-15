 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago to return to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl in May

  • Updated
Chicago at the Pinewood Bowl, 6.23

Chicago keyboardist and vocalist Robert Lamm (right) and the band opened their first show in 15 months on June 23, 2021, at Pinewood Bowl. They'll return to the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2023.

 Journal Star file photo

Chicago will return to Pinewood Bowl on May 12, just short of two years after the long-running horn-powered rock band opened its 2021 post-pandemic tour at the Pioneers Park amphitheater.

As was the case two years ago, the 2023 concert will be “An Evening With” affair. At their Lincoln last show that translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were exactly what the crowd of 3,500 people came to hear — hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” "Make Me Smile” and “Saturday in the Park.”

Hitmakers in the 1970s, Chicago — which began in 1967 as Chicago Transit Authority — has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, 40 million of them in the United States.

Last year, Chicago released “Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment,” its 26th studio album and 38th album overall and its first record of original music since 2014. It landed at No. 21 on the Billboard Albums Chart, making Chicago the first band to chart albums in six consecutive decades.

Chicago would have celebrated 53 consecutive years of touring in 2020, but that tour was scrubbed by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Chicago rehearsed at Pinewood for two days before their June 23 show in 2021.

“This is our first show in 15 months,” founding member Robert Lamm told the crowd that night. “I got a lump in my throat thinking about how much I missed you. Let’s have some fun.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group has seen multiple lineup changes over its more than five decades. Three original members — Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone — remain in the 10-piece touring group.

Tickets for the show start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Chicago show is the first announced Pinewood Bowl concert for 2023.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor's Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

