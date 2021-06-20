Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

Chicago was slated to return to Pinewood Bowl, where it played its first Lincoln show in decades in 2016.

But that August 2020 show, like most of the concerts scheduled at that time, was postponed until this month with the hope that the pandemic lockdown would have ended.

That scheduling turned out to be a perfect guess on the part of the band’s management and promoters.

Concerts began returning in the last few weeks and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be among the first bands out when they open their 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday.

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

Chicago, which would have celebrated its 53rd consecutive year of touring in 2020, has dozens of hits from which to choose.

The Grammy Award winners are in the upper echelon of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million copies of their 37 albums and generating Top 40 hit singles from 1969 to 1989 — staples such as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” and “Saturday in the Park.”