Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday
Chicago to open 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday

Chicago - Aug. 5

Robert Lamm (from left), James Pankow, Walter Parazaider and Lee Loughnane from Chicago perform at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2016 in New York.

 Charles Sykes, Invision via AP

Chicago was slated to return to Pinewood Bowl, where it played its first Lincoln show in decades in 2016.

But that August 2020 show, like most of the concerts scheduled at that time, was postponed until this month with the hope that the pandemic lockdown would have ended.

That scheduling turned out to be a perfect guess on the part of the band’s management and promoters.

Concerts began returning in the last few weeks and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be among the first bands out when they open their 2021 tour at Pinewood on Wednesday.

As was the case five years ago, Wednesday’s show will be at “An Evening With” affair. That translated to two hours of about 30 songs that were, not surprisingly, the songs that the 4,000 people at the bowl came to hear.

Tommy Shaw, Styx release new album ahead of Lincoln concert

Chicago, which would have celebrated its 53rd consecutive year of touring in 2020, has dozens of hits from which to choose.

The Grammy Award winners are in the upper echelon of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million copies of their 37 albums and generating Top 40 hit singles from 1969 to 1989 — staples such as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” and “Saturday in the Park.”

On The Beat: ZooFest, Lincoln on the Streets concert added to Lincoln's biggest music week

The long-running band has seen multiple lineup changes over the decade. Three original members — Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone — remain in the nine-piece touring group.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $56 to $176 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

