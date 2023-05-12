In case there was some doubt about what would transpire at Pinewood Bowl Saturday, Chicago opened the show with “Dialogue (Part I & Il)’ a song from 1972 then stepped even farther back in time for “Question 67 & 68” from the horn band’s 1969 debut album Chicago Transit Authority.

“We’re going to do our best to do the songs you came to hear, at least ones we can remember,” trombonist James Pankow told the Pioneers Park amphitheater crowd, joking about his age and that of the other two founding band members — keyboardist Robert Lamm and trombonist Lee Loughnane, all in their mid to late 70s.

Joined by seven other musicians — some of them new faces in the band since its 2021 Pinewood show — the trio accomplished the mission that Pankow set out, cycling through 28 songs, albeit some of them truncated in the two-set show.

All the hits were on that list with lead vocals rotating between most of the players, Neil Donell handled the majority of the higher register songs, “Old Days” and the 80s adult contemporary ballads “Hard Habit to Break,” and “You’re The Inspiration,” originally sung by Peter Cetera.

Lamm took the Pankow-penned “Make Me Smile” and his “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” and “Beginnings” and Loughnane handled “Color My World.”

All were, shall we say, well received by the 3,500 who were at the show to hear the songs that they’ve carried with them for decades.

“We realize this stuff has become a soundtrack,” Pankow said. “People come up to me after a show and say ‘Jimmy, we grew up on this music. So did I.”

As befits a horn band, there were plenty of instrumental songs and passages featuring the blended sound of Loughnane’s trumpet and Pankow’s trombone, who impressively traded licks on “Beginnings” along with the saxophone of Ray Herrmann.

The biggest surprise — and the hardest rocking number — of the night was an elongated percussion/drum-filled take on the Spencer Davis Group’s “I’m A Man” that Chicago covered on its first album.

That came late in the show, which, somewhat luckily was held on a perfect evening at the bowl while tornados and thunderstorms hit much of the rest of the state.