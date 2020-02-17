Chicago coming to Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl

It won't be a Saturday in the Park, but it will be a Wednesday night at Pinewood Bowl.

Chicago announced Monday that the band will perform at Pinewood Bowl Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. The band last performed in Lincoln in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and can be bought at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office a day later. Prices range from $56 to $176.

The Grammy award-winning band came in at No. 10, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's recent Top 125 Artists Of All Time.

Chicago was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The year 2020 marks the band's 53rd consecutive year of touring.

