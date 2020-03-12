Cher concert in April postponed; rodeo event canceled

The April 20 Cher concert set for Pinnacle Bank Arena has been postponed, and the PRCA Extreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding set for March 27-28 has been canceled as events shut down to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Cher concert has been rescheduled for Nov. 12. Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert. Ticket refunds for the concert and rodeo will be available from the point of purchase -- Ticketmaster.com or the arena ticket office.

Tickets for the rodeo will be refunded at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased at Ticketmaster.com will receive an email from Ticketmaster stating their account has been credited.

Tickets purchased with a credit card from the arena ticket office will be automatically refunded. Those who purchased tickets with cash from the ticket office must return their tickets to the ticket office to receive refunds.

The arena has two other spring concerts scheduled -- Brantley Gilbert on April 30 and Kane Brown on May 1. There has been no announcement about postponement or cancellation of those shows or the Spring Brawl, Monster Jam, UFC Fight Night or Paw Patrol Live, all scheduled for the arena in April and May.