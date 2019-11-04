Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Monday that Cher will be coming to Lincoln next spring.
The legendary singer announced an April 20 performance in Lincoln among several new dates being added to her Here We Go Again tour.
Ticket presales start Thursday at 10 a.m., with public ticket sales starting the next day.
Opening acts for the performance are Nile Rodgers and CHIC.
This will be Cher's second visit to the arena. She performed there in May 2014.
Cher through the years
SONNY AND CHER
Entertainers Cher and Sonny are shown in costume from their movie "Good Times" in May 1966. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cher
Singer-actress Cher, dressed as an Egyptian goddess, unveils her signature scent "Uninhibited" at a gala Halloween party in New York City, Monday night on Nov. 1, 1988. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
GERALD HERBERT
CHER
Amercan singer Cher, wearing a blonde wig, performs at the United Nations gala in the Globe Arena, Stockholm, Sunday October 22, 1995. The gala celebrated the 50th anniversary of the United Nations and raised money for Save the Children in Sweden. (AP Photo/Gunnar Ask)
GUNNAR ASK
CHER
Cher performs at the 29th American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2002. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
CHER
Cher sings "Different Kind of Love Song" during the taping of American Bandstand's 50th anniversary show Saturday, April 20, 2002, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN
2002 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS
Oscar and Grammy Award-winner Cher poses for photographers after receiving the Artist Achievement Award during The 2002 Billboard Music Awards, Monday, Dec. 9, 2002, at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
ERIC JAMISON
CHER
Entertainer Cher performs in the Koelnarena in Cologne, western Germany, Friday, May 28, 2004. It is the start of her farewell tour in Germany.(AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz)
HERMANN J. KNIPPERTZ
Cher
American entertainer Cher is shown in this candid photo taken in her hotel room in Paris, France, Dec. 1966. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
AMECHE CHER
Actress-singer Cher wears a creation by designer Bob Mackie as she poses with actor Don Ameche after presenting him with the Oscar for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 24, 1986. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENNDON
Cher
Actress Olympia Dukakis, winner of a Golden Globe for "Best Performance in a Supporting Role" and Cher, winner of the "Best Performance by an Actress in a musical or comedy", hold the awards they received for performances in the hit movie "Moonstruck" during the Foreign Press Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on Saturday, night, Jan. 24, 1988. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon
Douglas Cher
Cher and Michael Douglas, right, pose with their Oscar statuettes backstage at the 60th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca., April 11, 1988. Cher won the best actress award for her role in "Moonstruck." Douglas won the best actor award for his role in "Wall Street." (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
CHER
ARCHIV-- Undatiertes Bild der amerikanischen Saengerin Cher. Am 20. Mai wird der Multimedia-Star 50 Jahre alt. In ihrer 30jaehrigen Karriere hat sie alle Hoehen und Tiefen des Showgeschaefts durchwandert, wurde gefeiert und geschmaeht. Dass Cher, buergerlich Cherilyn La Pierre, mehr Triumphe feierte als Niederlagen erlitt, ist ihrem zaehen Willen und einem offenbar unstillbaren Ehrgeiz zuzuschreiben. (AP Photo/Handout)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHER
US singer/actress Cher, right, has a laugh with Italian presenter Milly Carlucci during the TV Cats international television award gala in Milan late Monday May 4, 1998. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
ANTONIO CALANNI
CHER
Die amerikanische Saengerin Cher gehoerte zu den Gaststars bei der Verleihung des Deutschen Schallplattenpreises am Donnerstagabend, 4.Maerz 1999, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
MICHAEL PROBST
RUSSIA PEOPLE CHER
Cher performs during her concert in Moscow, which is part of the diva's current farewell tour, Monday, June 21, 2004. Cher announced that her current tour would be her last. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)
IVAN SEKRETAREV
Sarkisian Bono
Singer Cher is seen in 1971. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Cher 1978
Singer and actress Cher is seen, 1978. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHER
U.S. actress and singer Cher performs her song "One by one" at the Ariston theater in Sanremo on the Italian riviera, Tuesday night, February 21, 1996. Cher is one of the many foreign guest stars featuring the Italian songs contest "Festival of Sanremo".(AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
LUCA BRUNO
CHER
Cher wipes her eyes as she speaks at services for her former husband and Rep. Sonny Bono, Friday, Jan. 9, 1998, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Palm Springs, Calif. Bono was killed Monday in a skiing accident. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, Pool)
NICK UT
CHER
Cher arrives at the 70th Annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Monday, March 23, 1998. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
CHRIS PIZZELLO
CHER
Singing artist Cher answers questions from the media during a South Miami record store opening Friday, Jan. 29, 1999, in Miami. Cher explained to the media how she was a bit nervous about singing the national anthem Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
TONY GUTIERREZ
CHER
U.S. Popstar Cher, center, performs in Hamburg, northern Germany, Tuesday, October 26, 1999, at the beginning of her 9-city German tour.(AP Photo/Christof Stache)
CHRISTOF STACHE
CHER
Cher poses backstage at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
DJANSEZIAN
SONNY CHER JIM BROWN
Cher gets some inquisitive glances from team members Jim Brown, left, the former football star turned actor, and her husband Sonny, right, during taping of "The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" September 30, 1972. (AP Photo/ho)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cher
Cher holds her 4-month-old son, Elijah Blue Allman, in a scene from her Christmas show taped in Los Angeles, Ca., Nov. 9, 1976. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SONNY AND CHER
Entertainer Sonny Bono, left, sings with his ex-wife, singer Cher Allman, during the taping of "The Mike Douglas Show" Monday Jan. 22, 1979 in Los Angeles, Calif. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SONNY CHER BONO
1960's pop singers Sonny and Cher share a laugh during a taping of ABC's "Good Morning America" in New York City on Oct. 3, 1981. (AP Photo/David Handschuh)
DAVID HANDSCHUH
Cher
Actress and singer Cher smiles with her award at the annual Golden Globe Awards presentation in Hollywood, Ca., Jan. 29, 1984. Cher won for best supporting actress in the movie "Silkwood." (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON
CHER
Cher shows off her Oscar for best actress and her Bob Mackie black sequined see-through gown after winning the award for her role in "Moonstruck" at the Academy Awards April 12, 1988, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
LENNOX MCLENDON