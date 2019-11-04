{{featured_button_text}}
Cher

Cher performs in 2014 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal file photo

Pinnacle Bank Arena announced Monday that Cher will be coming to Lincoln next spring.

The legendary singer announced an April 20 performance in Lincoln among several new dates being added to her Here We Go Again tour.

Ticket presales start Thursday at 10 a.m., with public ticket sales starting the next day.

Opening acts for the performance are Nile Rodgers and CHIC.

This will be Cher's second visit to the arena. She performed there in May 2014.

