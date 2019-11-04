{{featured_button_text}}
Cher

Cher performs in 2014 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Cher will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 20.

The 74-year-old pop diva, who played the arena in 2014, will be back on the latest leg of her “Here We Go Again” tour that played CHI Health Center Omaha last year.

That 90-minute show was a fast moving Vegas-style extravaganza that featured a dozen dancers, film clips from her movies and television appearances, multiple costume changes and a run of songs from her early hits with Sonny Bono to a mini-set of ABBA songs that provide the name for the tour.

Cher, who has sold more than 540,000 tickets on the “Here We Go Again” tour in the U.S., just finished a series of shows in Europe. She will begin a winter leg of “Here We Go Again” on Nov. 19 in Portland, Oregon, and will appear on the season finale of “Dancing with the Stars” on Nov. 25.

After a February residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Cher will begin the spring leg of her tour on March 6 in El Paso, Texas.

As was the case in Omaha, the Lincoln show will be opened by Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Simultaneous with the announcement of the new tour dates, Cher released a new fragrance, Eau de Couture, which she has been working on for several years.

Tickets for the show are $39.95 to $179.95 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and at 800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the arena ticket office beginning Nov. 11.

Cher’s show is just the second concert announced for the arena next year. Several more shows are likely to be announced in the near future. The arena hosted 15 concerts in 2019.

