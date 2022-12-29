Check out who is playing on New Year's Eve in Lincoln

New Year’s Eve is Saturday. So the central downtown music district will be providing a handful of parties with live music, starting early and running into the earliest hours of 2023.

The Bel Airs, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Zoo Bar. Zoo favorites The Bel Airs will roll into Lincoln from Columbia, Missouri, for an early New Year’s Eve show for the, shall we say, mature crowd that wants to be in bed before the clock strikes 12. It’ll be a dance-up-a-storm, R&B good time.

Kris Lager Band, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. or later, Zoo Bar. It’ll be time to “Celebrate Life” when the Kris Lager Band hits the stage at 9 p.m. to ring in the New Year three hours after the Blel Airs. Lincoln native Lager, who now lives in Omaha, and his road-tight band will be releasing a CD at the show, where they'll bring their uplifting, high-spirited blend of American roots music, creating a celebratory dance party from start to finish.

NYE Slumber Party w/Funk Trek, Secret Formula and DJ Relic, Bourbon Theatre. This one’s not a full-fledged slumber party — you’re not going to be able to spend the night after the bands and DJ shut down.

But the club’s website reads: “Jammies encouraged! But seriously you jokers, you gotta wear SOMETHING. No showing up nude saying you sleep in your birthday suit.”

One very lucky party goer will win a Golden Ticket that will provide free admission to every Bourbon show in 2023. That chance alone is worth the price of admission.

Jerry Pranksters, 9 p.m., Bodega’s Alley. Appropriately enough, Bodega’s Alley, Lincoln’s home for jam bands, will have Lincoln’s long-running Grateful Dead tribute band, Jerry Pranksters, on stage for New Year’s Eve, with, of course, champagne and a midnight balloon drop.

Elsewhere:

OG Nixin, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. The Grove will host its last EDM show of the year Friday with LA-based producer OG Nixin. Formerly known as $tarsky and Hutch, OG Nixin delivers a mix of dubstep, trap and riddim that has brought him from the underground to festival dates and international tours.

