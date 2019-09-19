'All Rise!': Nick Offerman at Lied Center Wednesday
Actor/writer/carpenter/stand-up comedian Nick Offerman will bring his "All Rise!" tour to the Lied Center for Performing Arts Tuesday.
"All Rise is an evening of deliberative talking and light dance that will compel you to chuckle whilst enjoining you to brandish a better side of humanity than the one to which we have grown accustomed," Offerman writes. "Genuflection optional: in my church, you kneel as you please!"
Best known as Ron Swanson on TV's "Parks & Recreation," Offerman appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies, most recently acting in "Bad Times at the El Royale" and providing the voice for Metal Beard in "The Lego Movie 2."
A master carpenter who moved into improv comedy, Offerman is stopping in more than 30 cities on his current tour. Tickets for his show are $27.25 to $57.25 and are available at the Lied Center box office, liedcenter.org or by phone at 402-472-4747.
Tommy Emmanuel Rococo Show Postponed
The Rococo Theatre concert by guitarist Tommy Emmanuel that had been scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to April 17, 2020.. Emmanuel is having a health issue that requires medical attention and rest. Tickets purchased for Sunday's show will be honored for the April date.
Music
Red Elvises, 6 p.m. Monday, Zoo Bar. Everyone’s favorite crazy Russian folk and rock and roll band is back for the second time this year for with their show that mixes traditional Russian sounds and guitar to create “Siberian surf music.” Whatever it is, it's big fun.
Comedy
T. Murph with feature act Brandon Young, Friday and Saturday, Comedy Loft. T. Murph is one of the fastest-rising comics in the nation. His recent TV credits include "Key & Peele," BET's "Comic View, Sway in the Morning" and NBC's "Chicago Fire." He has also been seen on "Saturday Night Live."
He will do 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows both Friday and Saturday.