Jason Hawk Harris at Bourbon Theatre Wednesday
Jason Hawk Harris is a classically trained composer, an admirer of Queen’s Freddie Mercury, a former punk rocker who played in the indie folk band the Show Ponies.
And he’s just released what might be the best country record of 2019.
“Love & the Dark,” the Houston native and L.A. resident’s Bloodshot Records debut isn’t Nashville-style contemporary country (no songs about pickup trucks and backroads here) or straight-up traditionalism.
Rather, it’s country of the singer-songwriter variety that puts him in the same league with Sturgill Simpson, Brandi Carlisle and Jason Isbell.
In fact, Hawk’s songs often bring Isbell to mind, in their arrangements, his vocals and the sharply written songs
Which, in Hawks' case, are ripped out of a tragic year in his life that saw his mother die from complications of alcoholism, his sister diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, who then gave premature birth to a child with cerebral palsy and his father sued into bankruptcy by the King of Morocco.
Harris works his way through those troubles with his songs. The echoing “Phantom Limb,” about his mother’s death, pleading “I wish you were here” and thrashing away through “I’m Afraid,” a propulsive number about fear of the Lord.
Harris will be joined by All Knowing McGill on Wednesday’s 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 day of show. Advance tickets are available at the Bourbon ticket office and bourbontheatre.com.
Music
Earl & Them, 5 p.m. Friday, Zoo Bar. Earl & Them might just be the best roots/blues band in the country. For sure the Arkansas group, led by guitarist Earl Cates with Lincoln native Jason Davis on guitar has become a pack-the--place Zoo Bar favorite. They’re back for FAC Friday. Be There.
Victor & Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7th St. Loft, 504 S. 7th St. LAFTA opens its 2019-20 season with Victor& Penny and the Loose Change Orchestra, a Kansas City outfit that features an "antique pop" sound featuring prohibition-era jazz and popular songs leavened with their own original compositions in the same style -- with fiery ukulele from “Penny” (Erin McGrane) and jazz guitar from “Victor" (Jeff Fraling).
Beer
Capital City Oktoberfest, Saturday and Sunday, Gateway Mall. The celebration of community and beer will feature music -- less talk and more polka -- along with food and German-style beers from 11 Lincoln breweries. The festival gets underway Saturday at noon and will run until 10 p.m. On Sunday, it will be in operation from noon to 8 p.m. Pre-event tickets at $7 or $10 at the gate. For more information, visit CapitalCityOktoberfest.com.
Movies
Open Captioned Movies for September start with "It: Chapter Two."
The open captioned movies at the Grand Cinema for September are: Sept. 7 - "It: Chapter Two," Sept. 14 - "Hustlers," Sept. 21 -- "Ad Astra" and Sept. 28: "Abominable."
Open captioned movies which use subtitles allow accessibility to films to the deaf and hard of hearing. The open captioned films are shown at Noon each Saturday at the Grand, 1101 P St.