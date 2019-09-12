Music
UB40 with AM/FM, 7 p.m. Monday, The Royal Grove. Back in the ‘80s and ‘90s, English reggae-pop band UB40 had a run of hits around the world, including, in the U.S. “Red Red Wine” and their version of Sonny and Cher’s “I Got You Babe” with Chrissie Hynde taking Cher’s part. A decade ago, vocalist Ali Campbell left the group and is now touring under the UB40 name as well, which -- surprise, surprise -- has generated lots of legal action. The group playing the Grove is fronted by Campbell’s brother Duncan, whose voice is nearly indistinguishable from that of his sibling.
Flaw with Elisium, Verses, 8 p.m. Monday, Bourbon Theatre. Kentucky heavy metal band Flaw had a couple major label releases during the 2000s, then broke up, reforming a couple years ago around singer Chris Volz. They’re touring behind their fourth album “Vol IV,” which was released in June, most likely in a van given to them after their crowdfunding effort to buy the vehicle became a running joke on “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” last year.
Well, it appears the joke's on Colbert. Or is it? Maybe we're all laughing.
Willie Buck Blues Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Now in his 80s, Willie Buck is one of last original Chicago bluesmen. Moving to the Windy City from Mississippi in 1953, the teenage Buck snuck in to see Muddy Waters and set out to play the blues. He’s done just that, carving his own niche on the city’s south and west sides, becoming well enough known that he’s got a street named after him. “Willie Buck Way” is the title of the new album that Buck and his band of top Chicago players will bring to the Zoo Bar Wednesday.
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for two upcoming Lincoln concerts.
Bob Dylan will play Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 19.
Vampire Weekend will play Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 27, 2020.
Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.