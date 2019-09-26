Music
Rick Ross, 7 p.m. Friday, Pinnacle Bank Arena. Okay, this isn’t really a concert. But rapper Rick Ross will be doing his thing Friday at the end of Opening Night with Husker Hoops. Ross, who had the No. 1 rap album in the country earlier this year with “Port of Miami 2,” has, from what we’ve heard, promised to tone things down a little for the post-scrimmages performance. But we’re still setting the over-under for half the sold-out arena to be empty 15 minutes after Ross starts.
William Clark Green with the Dylan Bloom Band, 9 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. William Clark Green is the total package -- a great songwriter, evocative singer and the leader of a terrific band that delivers in the studio and on stage. A star on the Red Dirt country circuit, Green makes music that brings to a wicked combination of Steve Earle, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Robert Earl Keen. That’s made him a Lincoln favorite over the last five or so years -- and brought him back to the Grove for the second time in 2019.
Bobby Messano, 6 p.m. Thursday, Zoo Bar. Veteran guitarist Bobby Messano played with Steve Winwood, was in the ‘70s rock band Starz and has four Grammy-nominated blues records. He’s bringing his three-man band, and acclaimed fret work to the Zoo Thursday. Be ready for some long guitar jams.
Darude, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Darude, the Finnish EDM producer known for the song “Sandstorm,” packed Vega, getting 400 people dancing along with him in 2017. He did the same last year at the grand re-opening of The Royal Grove. He’s back for more -- and he’s one of the very best in the business -- on Thursday. It will be, trust us, a blast.
Adam Hambrick, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Rising country star Adam Hambrick has written hits for Miranda Lambert, Eli Young Band and a pair of No. 1s for Dan + Shay (“How Not To”) and Justin Moore (“Somebody Else Will”). Now he’s doing his clever, intelligent songs himself -- and getting rave reviews for his vocals and stage show. He’s got a new single to promote this week, the irresistible, “Forever Ain’t Long Enough.”