Movies
“Joker” first open-captioned movie in October.
“Joker” is the open-captioned movie at the Grand Cinema Saturday. The screening of the origin-story film starring Joaquin Phoenix as the character from “Batman” will be 12:30 p.m. rather than the usual noon.
The other October open-captioned films, to start at noon each Saturday are:
Oct. 12 -- The Addams Family
Oct. 19 -- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Oct. 26 -- Black and Blue
Open captioned movies use subtitles to convey the movie’s dialogue in the same manner as with foreign language films or closed captioning on television and streaming services. The open captioning allows access to movies to deaf and hard of hearing people without the use of special equipment.
Music
Eluveitie and Korpiklaani, 6 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. The leading “folk metal” superstars -- Swiss band Eluveitie and Finland’s Korpiklaani roll into Lincoln for the first time to present their distinctive musical mixtures. For Eluveite, that’s combining melodic death metal with traditional Celtic music, playing on traditional instruments, like the bagpipes, along with the guitars and singing in the ancient language Gaulish. Korpiklaani has much the same approach, only singing in Finnish. This one should be interesting.
Badflower with Weathers, Dead Poet Society, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. After the Nebraska-Northwestern game Saturday, walk over to the Bourbon and check out rising hard rockers Badflower, who, after opening for Shinedown are headlining a club tour, pushing their new album “Okay, I’m Sick” and its radio hits “Ghost” and “Heroin.”
Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 5 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Mark Stuart and the boys got the Man in Black’s seal of approval to use his name back in 1995 and have been bringing their Cash-inspired Country out of Southern California to the rest of the country since. They’re back at the Zoo Bar for a Sunday afternoon engagement -- and they’re always good.
COLD with Awake for Days, Another Day Dawns, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. In 2000, COLD had a gold album with “13 Ways to Bleed Orange’ with singles like “No One” and “End of the World” pushing them to the forefront of the short-live nu-metal moment. Disbanding in 2006, COLD reformed three years later and is back with it’s first album in eight years and a tour aimed at its old fans that will hit the Bourbon Tuesday.
The Descendents with Joyce Manor, Nightbirds, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. The Descendents made their first Lincoln appearances way back in the 80s, bringing their hardcore punk to the Drumstick. The influential Southern California rockers, who have broken up and reformed several times, are back for the first time in decades, ready to deliver their intense attack to a new generation along with their old fans.