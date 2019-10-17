Stefon Harris and Blackout, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rococo Theatre. Vibraphonist Stefon Harris, hailed as “one of the most important artists in jazz” and “a jazz legend for the next generation,” has received multiple Grammy nominations for best jazz album and best jazz performance. He's touring behind “Sonic Creed,” which was honored with jazz album of the year by multiple outlets. Returning to Lincoln for the first time in a decade, he’ll be playing the Rococo in a show that is part of the Lied Center for Performing Arts fall season.
Explosions in the Sky, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Acclaimed Austin post-rock band Explosions in the Sky is on a 20th anniversary tour, returning to Lincoln, where it hasn’t played for years with a show packed with its slow building, cinematic instrumental compositions that will likely include music from its “Friday Night Lights” soundtrack and songs from 2016’s electronic-tinged “The Wilderness.”
Scott H. Biram, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Duffy’s Tavern. “The Dirty Old One Man Band” is back in Lincoln for a second show this year, this time at Duffy’s Tavern. A Texan, Biram delivers a raw, power backed blend of honky-tonk country, blues, metal and punk, stomping away on a board while playing electric guitar and singing.
Paul Nelson Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back” and has performed and recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes. He's becoming a Zoo Bar regular, back for the second time this year to deliver another slab of blues rock excellence.
William Clark Green with Grant Gilbert and Emmett Bower, 7 p.m. Thursday, Royal Grove. William Clark Green is the total package -- a great songwriter, evocative singer and the leader of a terrific band that delivers in the studio and on stage. A star on the Red Dirt country circuit, Green makes music that brings to a wicked combination of Steve Earle, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Robert Earl Keen. That’s made him a Lincoln favorite and is bringing him back to the Grove for the third time in 2019.