Music
Twista with Mr. Capone-E, 7 p.m. Friday, Royal Grove. In 1992, Twista earned the title of world’s fastest rapper, pronouncing 598 syllables in 55 seconds. He hasn’t slowed down much since then -- as can be seen in the viral video where an American Sign Language interpreter keep impressively keeps up with his rapid-fire spitting. He’s got a new mix tape and he’s at the Grove for a Friday show before heading to Australia.
Ape Shifter with 10Drilz, 8 p.m. Monday, Bourbon Theatre. From Germany comes “heavy progressive stoner” rockers, Ape Shifter. The prog trio is on its first North American tour, playing 19 dates in the U.S. and Canada, supporting “Ape Shifter II” the album it released earlier this year. “It’s instrumental music without sounding like nerd rock,” drummer Jeremy Colson said in the tour news release. “It’s punk rock mentality with heavy grooves.”
You have free articles remaining.
Get The Led Out, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Lied Center for Performing Arts. This Philadelphia group captures the recorded music of Led Zeppelin live on the concert stage. Unlike most tribute acts, GTLO has no wigs, costumes or fake English accents aimed at imitating the rock icons. Rather it concentrates on recreating the songs -- with studio overdubs that the real Led Zeppelin never performed, using, for example, three guitars on stage.
Mike Zito, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. MIke Zito’s been spending lots of time in Lincoln this year, having played the Zoo Bar in June, Zoofest in July and he’ll be back again on Wednesday. That’s because the Blues Music Award winner -- and killer guitarist -- has become a Lincoln favorite. Look for a show that mixes songs celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Blue Room” with more recent recordings like “First Class Life.”
Big K.R.I.T. with Rapsody, Domani Harris, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Big K.R.I.T. is one of the 11 rappers targeted by Kendrick Lamar in his verse of Big Sean’s “Control” -- a competitive challenge that’s also evidence the Southern rapper’s greatness. If Kendrick wants to go up against you, you’ve got to be good -- really good. Known for “1999,” Big K.R.I.T. (Justin Lewis Scott) hasn’t broken through into arenas like Kendrick. But his “K.R.I.T. Is Here” is one of the best hip-hop releases of the year and you can catch him in a club.