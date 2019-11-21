Oscar Movie Time
Three films almost certain to get Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture nods, are playing at the Ross Media Arts Center this week.
“Parasite,” the Korean movie being widely hailed as the best film of the year” and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory” are locks for Best Foreign Language film nominations and very likely could get Best Picture nominations as well.
They’re joined by “Jojo Rabbit,” the audacious satiric comedy drama that won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto Film Festival, a leading indicator for Best Picture nomination.
“Jojo Rabbit” is also playing at the Grand Cinema, where it’s joined by another pair of Oscar contenders, the auto racing drama “Ford v. Ferrari” and the Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers picture, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The latter two are also playing at the East Park and Edgewood cinemas
You have free articles remaining.
Music
Josh Abbott Band with Sack of Lions, Bucka Ruse, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been a couple years since the Josh Abbott Band played the Bourbon Theatre, but only because the Texan opened for Hank Williams, Jr. at Pinewood Bowl last year. Saturday, Abbott, a terrific songwriter and classic country musician and his band back at the venue that they’ll pack out again
HIDE with Histrionic, Plague Black, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Get ready for Turkey Day with an evening of a post-industrial assault, headlined by Chicago duo HIDE, a creepy collaboration between fine artist Heather Gabel and percussionist Seth Sher. HIDE creates rattling sonic collages, anchored by Gabel’s deliberately scary growl. As for their subject matter, the band’s 2018 debut album is titled “Castration Anxiety.”
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday for the Feb. 25 KISS Pinnacle Bank Arena concert and at 10 a.m. for Elton John's June 9 arena concerts. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.