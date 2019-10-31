Music
Jimmy Eat World, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Emo mainstays Jimmy Eat World just released the entertaining “Surviving,” it’s 10th album in a quarter century and will start a tour Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado and make its third stop at the Bourbon Theatre. Best known for its 2002 top-five hit, Jimmy Eat World always bring it’s melodic rock with joy and passion, creating fun shows for both the band and its legion of fans.
Tinsley Ellis, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. "In Lincoln, people just keep coming out," Georgia blues-rock guitarists Tinsley Ellis, who’s been playing the Zoo for three decades told the Journal Star a couple years ago. "So we try to give a little extra. ... I like the early shows. I better see all the old faces there or I’ll go get ‘em.” You heard the man, be there.
Whiskey Myers with Tennessee Jet, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. Whiskey Myers has played Stagecoach, the country version of Coachella and opened for The Rolling Stones. It’s new self-titled album debuted at No. 1 on the country and Americana/Folk charts and No. 2 on the rock chart, kept out of the top spot by the reissue of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.” So are they country, rock or folk -- yes, all of the above. And their shows get rave reviews. Don’t miss this one.
Carmen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at the Comedy Loft. The Loft continues to attract some of America's best comics. A New York City native, Lynch was recently listed on Splitsider's Best Late-Night Sets" for her appearance on "Conan." She has also performed on the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," as well as twice on "The Late Show with David Letterman." Her comedy CD, "Dance Like You Don't Need the Money," was named comedy album of the year by Sirius XM.
Tickets On Sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for Korn's Feb. 18 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. Hard rockers Breaking Benjamin and English punk trio Bones UK will join the nu metallist on the show. Tickets are $39 to $109 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.