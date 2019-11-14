Music
Nile with Terrorizer, 7 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Nile is one of the world’s top death metal bands, known for the extreme complexity, speed and heaviness of its music. But what sets the South Carolina group apart is its ancient Egyptian themes, both lyrically and with traditional Middle Eastern scales and melodies roaring from the guitars.
Slayer with Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, 6 p.m. Monday, CHI Health Center, Omaha. Thrash metal legends Slayer are in the last days of their “Final Campaign,” the last tour of their 39-year career. And they’re bringing along a serious lineup of support that includes Al Jorgensen’s Ministry, fresh off a bitingly political album and the always-out-there bassist Les Claypool and his band Primus.
Indigenous, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Fresh off the all-star Experience Hendrix tour, where he played with the likes of Buddy Guy, Joe Satriani and Eric Johnson, Mato Nanji brings his band Indigenous back to Lincoln for the second time this year. Look for the show to be heavy on songs from “Gray Skies,” the Native blues rock band’s 11th album that’s filled with Nanji’s fiery guitar and strong singing.
Tracy Byrd with Bucka Ruse and Kaylyn Sahs, 7 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. In the ‘90s, Tracy Byrd was a hit-making country star, winning the ACM Song of the Year award for “Keeper of the Stars,” notching a number one with 1993’s “Holdin’ Heaven” and cranking out a signature song with “Watermelon Crawl.” Taking a break in 2009, Byrd returned seven years later with a new album, playing shows first in his native Texas, then striking out to places like Lincoln Thursday.
Comedy
T. Marni Vos, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday, The Comedy Loft. One of Lincoln's first comics returns home with her creative and original brand of humor. She is one of only seven women in 20 years to be a finalists in the prestigious San Francisco International Standup Comedy Competition, where more than 400 comics compete each year.
Tickets on sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for country hitmaker Kane Brown's May 7 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. Tickets for Brown’s show are $35 to $60. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000 on Friday. Tickets also will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.
Tickets for PAW Patrol Live1, which will perform five shows at the arena on May 2 and 3 will go on sale at 10 .m. Thursday. Ticketrs are $21 to $68 and be available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the arena ticket office. .