Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from March 6 - 13

'Waitress' to open three-day, five show run at Lied Center Friday
“Waitress,” the Tony-nominated musical, with music by Sara Barielles, will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday through Sunday.
Based on the 2007 romantic comedy of the same title, “Waitress” centers on Jenna, a waitress who is trying to escape from an abusive relationship, and might find her way out via a pie contest.
Barielles, who is now starring in a just-opened London West End production of “Waitress,” wrote the music and lyrics for the show, including songs like “Opening Up,” “Bad Idea" and “She Used to be Mine.”
“Waitress” ran on Broadway from 2016 until Jan 1 of this year and has been touring the country since 2017. That touring company will present five performances this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with matinees Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets are $29.50 to $79. Tickets are available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.
Music
Molly Hatchet with The Rewind and Fallen Reign, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. It’s time to go “Flirtin’ with Disaster” as Southern hard rockers Molly Hatchet roll into The Grove. There’s no one in the band now who played on their biggest hit back in 1979. But they still rock the old songs -- and choice nuggets from the last four decades.
Davy Knowles, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Born on the Isle of Man 32 years ago, Davy Knowles has been a blues sensation since the singer/songwriter/guitarist arrived on the scene in 2007 with his band Back Door Slam, who landed national TV appearances and a pair of Top five blues albums. Now a solo operator, Knowles has released a pair of solo albums, an EP showing off his skill on the national steels and has spent more than “10,000 hours’ on the roar, opening for the likes of The Who, Peter Frampton and Govt’t Mule and playing his own shows.
Comedy
Jordan Rock, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, The Comedy Loft. The brother of comic and actor Chris Rock, Jordan is best known for his three season on Judd Alatow's Netflix series "Love." He also starred opposite Pete Davidson in the Sundance hit "Big Time Adoledence. He was a contestant on NBC'as "Last Comic Standing."
Zoolarious, featuring Whitney Chitwood, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Chitwood's debut album, "The Bakery Case," was released in October and quickly shot to No. 1 on the iTunes and Amazon charts. It also hit the top 10 in the Billboard rankings. She's an up-and-coming talent and a great get for Zoolarious, which is will soon celebrate its sixth anniversary.