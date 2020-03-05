Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from March 6 - 13

'Waitress' to open three-day, five show run at Lied Center Friday

“Waitress,” the Tony-nominated musical, with music by Sara Barielles, will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday through Sunday.

Based on the 2007 romantic comedy of the same title, “Waitress” centers on Jenna, a waitress who is trying to escape from an abusive relationship, and might find her way out via a pie contest.

Barielles, who is now starring in a just-opened London West End production of “Waitress,” wrote the music and lyrics for the show, including songs like “Opening Up,” “Bad Idea" and “She Used to be Mine.”

“Waitress” ran on Broadway from 2016 until Jan 1 of this year and has been touring the country since 2017. That touring company will present five performances this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with matinees Saturday and Sunday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets are $29.50 to $79. Tickets are available at the Lied box office, liedcenter.org and by phone at 402-472-4747.

Music