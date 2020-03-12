Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from March 13- 19

Comedian Melissa Villasenor to perform at Nebraska Union Wednesday

Melissa Villasenor, who broke barriers when she became the first-ever Latina cast member of “Saturday Night Live” will bring her stand-up comedy to the Nebraska Union Thursday.

A comedic impressions expert, Villasenor got her start as a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” She’s voiced characters in the movie “Wreck-It Ralph 2” and on multiple TV series, including “American Dad” and “Family Guy.” In addition to her regular work on “SNL,” she’s appeared on HBO’s “Barry” and “Crashing.”

Named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Rolling Stones’ 50 Funniest People Now, Villasenor tours nationally headlining clubs and theaters. She’ll be releasing her second music EP and a book of her art later this year.

Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. show, sponsored by UPC Nebraska, is free for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with an event pass and $5 for faculty, staff and the public. Student seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open for the public at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are available for the show.