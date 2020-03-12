Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from March 13- 19

Comedian Melissa Villasenor to perform at Nebraska Union Wednesday
Melissa Villasenor, who broke barriers when she became the first-ever Latina cast member of “Saturday Night Live” will bring her stand-up comedy to the Nebraska Union Thursday.
A comedic impressions expert, Villasenor got her start as a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” She’s voiced characters in the movie “Wreck-It Ralph 2” and on multiple TV series, including “American Dad” and “Family Guy.” In addition to her regular work on “SNL,” she’s appeared on HBO’s “Barry” and “Crashing.”
Named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 and Rolling Stones’ 50 Funniest People Now, Villasenor tours nationally headlining clubs and theaters. She’ll be releasing her second music EP and a book of her art later this year.
Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. show, sponsored by UPC Nebraska, is free for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students with an event pass and $5 for faculty, staff and the public. Student seating will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open for the public at 7 p.m. No tickets or reservations are available for the show.
Zoolarious, featuring Sam Tallent, 8 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Tallent, who has been described as a comedian's comedian, last year made an appearance at Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival. The Hollywood resident is currently filming his own special at some of his favorite comedy houses in the country. That means Sunday's show will be filmed. Zoolarious emcee and organizer Brad Stewart is hoping for a full house for the event.
Larry Reeb, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Comedy Loft. "Uncle Lar," as he's called, gives tips on everything from marriage, the lottery and children. Every bit of whimsical wisdom is topped with "that's a tip from your 'Uncle Lar." Voted twice as the Chicago comedian of the year, Reeb has won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival and he was a finalist in the Great American Comedy Festival. He has appeared on Showtime, HBO and on NBC's "Last Comic Standing."
Michael Londra and Celtic Fire to present St. Patrick’s Day show at Lied.
Irish singing sensation Michael Londr and a cast of “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance” alums will perform an evening of traditional Irish music and step dancing at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Tuesday
Backed by an ensemble of Ireland’s finest musicians, Londra and Celtic Fire will deliver a St. Patrick’s Day celebration straight from the heart of the Emerald Isle. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
The Killigans St. Patrictk’s Day show at Bourbon Theatre.
Lincoln’s veteran folk-punkers, The Killigans, celebrating their 17th anniversary this month, are as good as any Celtic punk band -- Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly -- and always at their best at their annual St. Patrick’s Day bash
The Vandom Arms will open the 9 p.m. 21 and over Tuesday show with The Killigans propulsive rock to follow between 10-10:30 p.m.