Uncle Sam Jam Wednesday
Uncle Sam Jam, Lincoln's annual Independence Day celebration, returns to Oak Lake Park, 1st and Charleston Wednesday.
The day begins at 4 p.m. with activities for all ages, from balloon twisting, carnival games, canoeing, water balloon tossing and bingo. New this year are inflatable archery and a punt, pass and kick competition.
At 6 p.m. Soul Dawg will kick off an evening's worth of music, performing Top 40, soul, funk and R&B from the 1960s, '70s and '80s, including the songs of Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, the Commodores, Kool & The Gang and KC & The Sunshine Band. Soul Dawg will play until 9:30 p.m.
Uncle Sam Jam food vendors are This Spudz for You, the Funnel Cake Guy, Grandpa’s Kettle Corn, Kona Ice of Lincoln, Made It Myself Shaved Ice, Rosari’s Kitchen, Taco Loco, and Valentino’s.
At 10 p.m., fireworks by J & M Displays will begin. The fireworks soundtrack will be broadcast on FM stations B107.3; Froggy 98.1; 105.3 Wow and KLIN 1400 AM.
Seward Fourth of July
Nebraska’s Fourth of July City will host its 151st annual celebration Thursday, with activities that begin at 7 a.m. and run through the 10 p.m. fireworks show.
Among the daylong highlights are a car show and craft and vendor markets at Fifth and Seward streets and a National Guard Museum at 201 N. Eighth St. Children’s activities include big wheel/hot cycle races and a giant inflatable slide.
Food offerings include an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. pie festival and an 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sloppy Joe/Yum Yum feed, both in the Civic Center and a 5 p.m beef BBQ meal/buffet at Olde Glory.
At 4 p.m. the Grand Parade will begin at First St. & Bradford Ave. and go west on Seward St. to the city park at 14th and Seward streets.
The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. in Plum Creek Park, Karol Kay Blvd. and Waverly Road.
For more information on Seward’s Independence Day events go to: julyfourthseward.com or call 402-643-4189.
Music
Weathers with Alive or Just Breathing, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre, Up-and-coming Los Angeles rock band Weathers is on the road touring behind its debut album, “Kids in the Night,” a pop-rock disc that’s full of uplifting, danceable tracks. The quartet, which formed in 2015, got noticed in 2016 with their catchy single “Happy Pills,” the song that got them signed to major label RCA.
Puddle of Mudd with Flannel Channel, Broken Skulls, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Puddle of Mudd, a post-grunge/nu metal band that originated in Kansas City, sold 5 million copies of its 2003 album “Come Clean,” a disc powered by four rock radio hits. The band, which has gone through multiple lineup changes, was reformed in Los Angeles by singer Wes Scantlin and is promising its first album of original material in a decade this year. It's now out on the road hyping that release.
Paul Nelson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back” and has performed and recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes. He's back at the Zoo to deliver another slab of blues rock excellence.