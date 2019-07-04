Music
Brave Combo, 6 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. It’s nuclear polka time at the Zoo with the return of Denton, Texas’ Brave Combo for the first time in 10 months. Look for them to deliver all the faves they’ve been bringing to Lincoln for decades and, of course, a hokey pokey dance party.
Selwyn Birchwood, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Selwyn Birchwood has an MBA for real and a PhD in the blues. The Florida bluesman is back at the Zoo Wednesday for the first time in 2019 and will bring the fiery guitar, gravelly vocals and smartly written songs that put him among the best of the new generation of blues artists.
The Peterson Brothers, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. Texas’ Peterson Brothers bring a youthful energy and soul, funk and jazz influences to create their own distinctive brand of blues that’s been an Austin sensation since Glenn Jr. and Alex and their band began a weekly residency at the Continental Club a few years ago. The Peterson Brothers have toured with the likes of Gary Clark Jr. Willie Nelson, Robert Randolph and the Family Band and Buddy Guy and have become regulars on the festival circuit with their shows that feature jam-band style improvisation.
Star City Reggae Fest, 7 p.m. Thursday, Royal Grove. Jamaican reggae legend Michael Palmer recently came out of a 20-year-hiatus caused by vocal problems to release a fine new album and hit the road. Palmer, who put out 14 albums in the 1980s before turning to producing for the likes of the Neville Brothers will top the bill at the Star City Reggae Fest that will also feature the Bishops, 23rd Vibration and DJ Stryker.