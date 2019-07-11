Music
First Flight Festival, UNL Black Box Theatre, through July 28. This 11-day adventure features short plays written by members of the Angels Play Writing Collective, a group of local playwrights who work with one another to craft compelling and original works. The short pieces of 20 minutes or fewer are directed and staged by local actors and directors in several flights over the next couple of weeks. This is the fifth year the festival is being held. For more information, go to www.angelscompany.org.
Jason D. Williams, 6 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. A wild man onstage, Williams has been influenced by the likes of Jerry Lee Lewis, Moon Mullican, Memphis Slim and Al Jolson. He says they helped him to develop his vast repertoire and seemingly endless energy. “I’ve always welcomed the comparisons; my influences were some of the greatest entertainers ever to be seen,” said the never-stopping Williams, who continues to tour more than 160 shows a year.
Dwayne Clark, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, The Comedy Loft. Comedy makes its post-Fourth-of-July return to the Loft this weekend with Dwayne Clark, who will share the stage with featured act Brendan Gay. Clark has toured the United States, opening for other comics like Lewis Black, Ellen and "Weird Al" Yankovic. His act is described as "high-energy, intelligent and unlike any other." Clark delivers his comedy with Southern charm that doesn’t play to the stereotypes of the dumb Southerner. In addition, his guitar skills used to improv hilarious songs based on audience input.
Cliff Cash, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Need a little more comedy? Zoolarious, Brad Stewart's comedy brainchild, hosts Cliff Cash, who might be the funniest guy no one has ever heard of. His style of comedy has been said to "embody the new South" -- one that is seen as more than camouflage and racism. His brand of humor fearlessly tackles subjects of racism, homophobia, greed, war, loss, death, divorce and the danger of ignorance in pop culture and music. One moment he’s using a satirical uber conservative redneck character to illuminate the fallacies of the far-right talking points. The next moment he cleverly dissects some of today’s most absurd rap lyrics. What ever the subject, Cash can make you think -- and laugh about it.