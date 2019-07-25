Music
Sister Hazel with the Rewind, 7 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Calling all Hazelnuts, your band is coming to Lincoln. That would be Sister Hazel, the Gainesville, Fla. alt-rock one-hit wonder -- it’s jangly “All for You” powered its 1997 album “Somewhere More Familiar” to platinum status. But, unlike most bands who have one big song, Sister Hazel has built a long running career through its loyal legion of fans -- called Hazelnuts, ala Deadheads. That’s allowed them to release 13 albums, most independently, and also to incessantly tour.
Scott H. Biram, 5 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. The “Dirty Old One Man Band” is back in Lincoln for the first time in two years, this time, playing an early Sunday show at the Zoo Bar -- the fourth local venue he’s played. A Texan, Biram has been delivering his raw power blend of honky-tonk country, blues, metal and punk, stomping away on a board and playing electric guitar for more than a decade -- and he’s never less than compelling.
Dale Watson, 6 p.m., Monday, Zoo Bar. Dale Watson didn’t play ZooFest this year. But he’s back at his home away from home for the second time in three months Monday, still touring behind his latest album “Call Me Lucky.” He and his Lone Stars will pack the place. Get there early and have a Lone Star.
Deltaphonics, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Deltaphonic is New Orleans answer to the White Stripes and the Black Keys -- a guitar-drums duo that works in the blues/rock/funk swamp, creating critically acclaimed records and frantic live performances. They’re making their Lincoln debut at the Zoo Wednesday.