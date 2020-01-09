Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 10-16

Music
King of the City Streets Most Wanted Talent Showcase, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. The Commission and Prospect Records are holding a talent showcase, looking for Nebraksa’s hottest artists at the Royal Grove Friday.
Big Heff of Def Jam and DJs Stimulus and DJ Lucky Luck will conduct the search at the 340 W. Cornhusker Hwy club with one artist to be selected for a spot on the Saturday show in Des Moines, a slot in the Nebraska finals in early March and a spot in Big Heff’s next national A+R finals along with a tour spot in February.
To grab one of the contest’s open spots, call 402-304-5206.
Danny Worshop with Starbender, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. The last time Danny Worshop was in Lincoln, he was singing to 8,500 people when his band Asking Alexandria opened for Shinedown at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Saturday, Worshop will be back in town, playing to far fewer folks, who come to the Royal Grove to catch his solo tour
But don’t hit the show expecting to hear Asking Alexandria metalcore, Worshop’s solo material -- his 2017 debut, “Long Road Home,” last year’s “Shades of Blue” and a couple new sings all have a distinct country twist -- and he’s a pretty good country songwriter to boot.
Charley Crockett with Joshua Ray Walker, 8 p.m. Monday, Bourbon Theatre. Texan Charley Crockett had quite a 2019 -- undergoing emergency heart surgery, making his Grand Ole Opry debut, releasing his sixth album, “The Valley,” and getting nominated for Honky Tonk Male Artist of the year for the 2020 Ameripolitan Awards.
The hard-touring Crockett played a New Year’s Eve show at the legendary Gruene Hall -- a sign of his status in the Lone Star honky tonk world -- and is already on the road, heading north, bring his South Texas country, flavored with R&B and Mexican sounds first to Coloardo, then Lincoln, then parts east.
Comedy
Chris Cope, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Comedy Loft. Cope, a self-described "white-trash super computer," is a multiplatform entertainer from Florida. His standup routine has been seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live, "Tosh.O," and "Conan."
He's also appeared on the ABC dramatic series "Grey's Anatomy," and has a new show on Amazon called "Inside Joke with Asiz Ali." He can also be heard on various livestreaming services.
If you've got the time, he'll make you laugh.