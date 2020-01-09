Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 10-16

Music

King of the City Streets Most Wanted Talent Showcase, 8 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. The Commission and Prospect Records are holding a talent showcase, looking for Nebraksa’s hottest artists at the Royal Grove Friday.

Big Heff of Def Jam and DJs Stimulus and DJ Lucky Luck will conduct the search at the 340 W. Cornhusker Hwy club with one artist to be selected for a spot on the Saturday show in Des Moines, a slot in the Nebraska finals in early March and a spot in Big Heff’s next national A+R finals along with a tour spot in February.

To grab one of the contest’s open spots, call 402-304-5206.

Danny Worshop with Starbender, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. The last time Danny Worshop was in Lincoln, he was singing to 8,500 people when his band Asking Alexandria opened for Shinedown at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Saturday, Worshop will be back in town, playing to far fewer folks, who come to the Royal Grove to catch his solo tour

But don’t hit the show expecting to hear Asking Alexandria metalcore, Worshop’s solo material -- his 2017 debut, “Long Road Home,” last year’s “Shades of Blue” and a couple new sings all have a distinct country twist -- and he’s a pretty good country songwriter to boot.