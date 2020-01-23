Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 24-30

Music

Tech N9ne, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Last month Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne became a percussionist for one of the biggest gigs of his long career -- guest drummer and spirit leader for the Kansas City Chief’s final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs fan, who's excited about his team playing in the Super Bowl, will be back on familiar ground Friday, returning to the Bourbon, where he’s played many times -- this time with new material from an EP that dropped this week.

Sean McConnell with Garrison Starr, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Singer/songwriter Sean McConnell has had his songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Meat Loaf, Brothers Osborne, Buddy Miller, Plain White T’s and Little Big Town. He also hit No. 1 with Brett Young’s version of the composition “Mercy.” He’s out on his “Secondhand Solo Tour 2020” playing songs from his acclaimed album, “Secondhand Smoke,” and is joined by another fine songwriter in Garrison Starr.

