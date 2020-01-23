Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 24-30

Music
Tech N9ne, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Last month Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne became a percussionist for one of the biggest gigs of his long career -- guest drummer and spirit leader for the Kansas City Chief’s final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs fan, who's excited about his team playing in the Super Bowl, will be back on familiar ground Friday, returning to the Bourbon, where he’s played many times -- this time with new material from an EP that dropped this week.
Sean McConnell with Garrison Starr, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Singer/songwriter Sean McConnell has had his songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, Meat Loaf, Brothers Osborne, Buddy Miller, Plain White T’s and Little Big Town. He also hit No. 1 with Brett Young’s version of the composition “Mercy.” He’s out on his “Secondhand Solo Tour 2020” playing songs from his acclaimed album, “Secondhand Smoke,” and is joined by another fine songwriter in Garrison Starr.
You have free articles remaining.
Subtronics, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbon Theatre. One of today’s best known dubstep producers, Jesse Kardon, aka Subtronics, just released the final installment of his “Now That’s What I Call Riddim” series and is now out on the road with his Cyclone Invasion Tour, along with Chee, He$h, Brommer and Level Up. All that bass will be dropping at the Bourbon Wednesday.
Comedy
Reno Collier with Ryan Kahl, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, The Comedy Loft. Collier's national appearances include theater and arena tours with the legendary Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, Ron White and Larry The Cable Guy. He’s hosted his own Comedy Central Special, and was a regular on TBS’ Blue-Collar Comedy: The Next Generation. Over the years, Reno has headlined the Comics on Duty tour for American troops stationed in the Middle East, Africa, and all over the world.
Zoolarious, featuring David Louis, 8 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Someone once described Louis as "the lasagna of comedy," because he has lots of layers and he's better the next day. According to his website, he admits to eating carnival food year-round in Chicago, fueling his high-paced, witty descriptions that will have the whole audience reaching for their tums. In 2017, Milwaukee Magazine named him the city's "best comedic transplant."
Remember, it's a Sunday without football. And laughter is the best remedy for that.