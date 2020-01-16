Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 17-23

Music
Colter Wall with Vincent Neil Emerson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. For decades, country music was labeled country and western music. But, in a move to attract more city folk, the Western designation was dropped from charts and radio. That’s too bad for Colter Wall is a Western music artist. The gruff-voiced Canadian, who just released his second album, sings about herding cattle, sleeping under the stars and ranch life -- just like the Western singers.
Martha Redbone Presents Bone Hill: The Concert, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Kimball Hall. Renowned blues and soul singer Martha Redbone explores her Appalachian family’s history with a concert that spans generations and styles from traditional Cherokee chants to bluegrass, jazz and funk.
Lil’ Flip with Stimulus, 9 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. In 2000, Lil’ Flip hit with “I Can Do Dat,” earning the young Houston rapper the title of “The Freestyle King” from his mentor DJ Screw, a major label deal and a subsequent platinum album with another hit “The Way We Ball” and in 2004, his biggest hit “Sunshine.” After some up and down years, scrapes with the law and a book titled “Don’t Let the Music Industry Fool You,” Lil’ Flip’s back on the road doing his fast flowing thing.
Comedy
Zoolarious, featuring Mike Stanley, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Stanley, a Detroit native now living in Chicago, was recently named one of the 10 best comics in the Windy City by Comedy.com (they must know what's funny, right?). His website promises he's "wry, witty, cunning and crass." That sounds like a lethal combination. His anecdotes about life and sex are sometimes coarse, but listen -- and laugh -- long enough and you'll discover warmth to his humor. Stanley recently became the subject of a feature-length documentary, "Salty Language, Peppered Morals," which followed him on the road to the Boston Comedy Festival and explored the intricate inner-workings of his explosive onstage persona.
On Sunday, you can experience that persona first-hand.