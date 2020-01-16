Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 17-23

Zoolarious, featuring Mike Stanley, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Stanley, a Detroit native now living in Chicago, was recently named one of the 10 best comics in the Windy City by Comedy.com (they must know what's funny, right?). His website promises he's "wry, witty, cunning and crass." That sounds like a lethal combination. His anecdotes about life and sex are sometimes coarse, but listen -- and laugh -- long enough and you'll discover warmth to his humor. Stanley recently became the subject of a feature-length documentary, "Salty Language, Peppered Morals," which followed him on the road to the Boston Comedy Festival and explored the intricate inner-workings of his explosive onstage persona.