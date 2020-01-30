Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 31-Feb. 6

'The Rhythm Section' is Open Captioned Movie Saturday
“The Rhythm Section is the open-captioned movie at the Grand Cinema Saturday. The screening of the thriller starring Blake Lively is at noon.
The other February open-captioned movies and their show times are:
Feb. 8 - Birds of Prey
Feb.15 -- Sonic the Hedgehog, 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 -- The Call of the Wild, 1:10 p.m.
Feb. 29 -- The Invisible Man
You have free articles remaining.
Open-captioned movies use subtitles to convey the movie’s dialogue in the same manner as with foreign-language films or closed captioning on television or streaming services. The open captioning allows access to movies to deaf and hard of hearing people without the use of special equipment.
Best Picture Festival at Grand Saturday
Marcus Theatres’ annual Best Picture Festival, that will provide the opportunity to see all seven theatrically distributed movies nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture is set for the Grand Cinema Saturday and Feb. 8.
The movies that will screen consecutively and their showtimes are: Live Action Shorts, 10:30 a.m.; “Little Women,” 1:05 p.m.; “1917,” 3:55 p.m.; “Jojo Rabbit,”, 6:35 p.m. and “Joker,” 9 p.m.
Admission to see all the films Saturday is $35. Admission to see the Feb. 8 movies is $28. Those films are: Animated Shorts, 10:30 a.m.; “Ford v Ferrari,” 12:30 p.m.; “Parasite,” 3:40 p.m.; and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 6:35 p.m. “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are Netflix produced and streamed films and were not shown in Lincoln theaters.
Music
GZA (of Wu Tang Clan): Liquid Swords 25th anniversary tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Wu Tang Clan’s “spiritual leader” GZA has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of his classic album “Liquid Swords” with a tour that wraps up Saturday at The Grove. Seen as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, “Liquid Swords” still connects today and there’s a reason that GZA, Wu Tang’s elder stateman, is known as “the genius.”
Jade Jackson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. If you’re into Social Distortion, check out Jade Jackson, who works some serious punk rock into her old-school country or vice versa, just like Social D and its leader Mike Ness, who’s produced Jackson’s last two albums, “Wilderness” and “Gilded.”
Paul Nelson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson’s becoming a regular Zoo Bar favorite, appearing at the club every four or five months for some serious blues rock. Nelson’s got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back” and has performed and recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes.