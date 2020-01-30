Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Admission to see all the films Saturday is $35. Admission to see the Feb. 8 movies is $28. Those films are: Animated Shorts, 10:30 a.m.; “Ford v Ferrari,” 12:30 p.m.; “Parasite,” 3:40 p.m.; and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 6:35 p.m. “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are Netflix produced and streamed films and were not shown in Lincoln theaters.

Music

GZA (of Wu Tang Clan): Liquid Swords 25th anniversary tour, 8 p.m. Saturday, The Royal Grove. Wu Tang Clan’s “spiritual leader” GZA has been celebrating the 25th anniversary of his classic album “Liquid Swords” with a tour that wraps up Saturday at The Grove. Seen as one of the greatest hip-hop albums ever, “Liquid Swords” still connects today and there’s a reason that GZA, Wu Tang’s elder stateman, is known as “the genius.”

Jade Jackson, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. If you’re into Social Distortion, check out Jade Jackson, who works some serious punk rock into her old-school country or vice versa, just like Social D and its leader Mike Ness, who’s produced Jackson’s last two albums, “Wilderness” and “Gilded.”

Paul Nelson, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Guitarist/songwriter/producer Paul Nelson’s becoming a regular Zoo Bar favorite, appearing at the club every four or five months for some serious blues rock. Nelson’s got a Grammy and Blues Music Award for his work on Johnny Winter’s “Step Back” and has performed and recorded with the likes of Eric Clapton, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper and Warren Haynes.

