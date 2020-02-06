Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 7-13

Zito to bring 'Rock ‘n’ Roll World Tour' to Zoo Bar Tuesday
Last year, blues rock guitarist Mike Zito rounded up a buncha guitarists, including Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Sonny Landreth, Tinsley Ellis, Luther Dickinson and Andrers Osborne and got them in the studio to lend their string wizardry to a 20-song homage to the father of rock ‘n’ roll.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll: A Tribute to Chuck Berry,” which is filled with drenched renditions of Berry classics like “Johnny B. Goode,” a bluesy “Wee Wee Hours” with Bonamassa, along with “You Never Can Tell,” “Brown Eyed Handsome Man” and “Maybellene.” The world didn’t need another version of “My Ding-A-Ling,” Berry’s only No. 1 hit, but this album does Chuck right
Zito’s now on the road with his big band, playing the Berry songs on a “Rock n’ Roll World Tour.” He’ll be at the Zoo Bar for a 6 p.m. show Tuesday. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Advance tickets are available at zoobar.com.
Music
Jarekus Singleton, 6 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Basketball-player-turned-bluesman Jarekus Singleton is one of the top young blues artists going. His combination of incendiary guitar, soulful vocals and hip-hop-influenced songs have him aiming at the future of blues rather than recycling its well-trod path.
The Infamous Stringdusters, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Called a cross between The David Grisman Quartet, the Grateful Dead and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, The Infamous Stringdusters blend progressive/aggressive bluegrass with improvisational jazz, sprawling grooves and some indie rock. The Grammy winners are back at the Bourbon Tuesday for the first time in about a year.
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale for three major concerts in Lincoln on Friday -- Justin Bieber, June 16, and Chris Stapleton, Oct. 17, both at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1 at Pinewood Bowl. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.
Comedy
Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, featuring Susanna Lee, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Susanna Lee is a standup comic, storyteller, and patron saint to provocateurs everywhere. In addition to being a professional comedian, she’s lived a life filled with brilliantly odd adventures, including time spent performing with a circus sideshow, teaching yoga, and navigating the sex industry, all of which have contributed to the highly engaging and truly unique voice and presence for which she’s known and loved. She's also pretty funny.