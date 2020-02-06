Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 7-13

The Infamous Stringdusters, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Called a cross between The David Grisman Quartet, the Grateful Dead and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, The Infamous Stringdusters blend progressive/aggressive bluegrass with improvisational jazz, sprawling grooves and some indie rock. The Grammy winners are back at the Bourbon Tuesday for the first time in about a year.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets go on sale for three major concerts in Lincoln on Friday -- Justin Bieber, June 16, and Chris Stapleton, Oct. 17, both at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1 at Pinewood Bowl. Tickets for all three shows go on sale at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.

Comedy

Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, featuring Susanna Lee, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Susanna Lee is a standup comic, storyteller, and patron saint to provocateurs everywhere. In addition to being a professional comedian, she’s lived a life filled with brilliantly odd adventures, including time spent performing with a circus sideshow, teaching yoga, and navigating the sex industry, all of which have contributed to the highly engaging and truly unique voice and presence for which she’s known and loved. She's also pretty funny.

