Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 21-27

It’s Carnaval Time at Rodizio Grill Saturday
Carnaval is the Brazilian version of Mardi Gras, the pre-Lenten celebration that most famously draws millions to parades through Rio de Janeiro. But it also revolves around dancing, parties and food in many cities across the country.
Each years, the Nebraska Chapter of Partners of the Americas, which partners with a couple states in Brazil, throws a Carnaval party for the Brazilians who live in Nebraska and anyone who wants to experience a slice of the culture.
The evening starts with a 7 p.m. pre-party dinner at the Brazilian steakhouse at 737 P St.
It’s followed by a dance, with a DJ spinning sounds of Brazil -- samba, bossa nova, tropicalia and contemporary pop, dance and hip-hop. A costume contest, for those who choose to dress up for the occasion, will be judged during the dance.
And the Rodizio bar will offer Brazil’s national cocktail, caipirinhas, and batidas, another Brazilian drink mixed with cachaca, a rum made from sugar cane.
Tickets for the dinner are $27.63 and can be purchased at NebraskaPoA.square.site. Tickets for just the party can be purchased online or at the door for $10.
Music
The Wailers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Led by Aston “Family Man” Barrett, the Wailers are made up of some of the remaining members of the band that played with reggae legend Bob Marley. Some younger, talented players have joined since Marley’s death 39 years ago. The Wailers, who last played Lincoln in 2018, don’t disappointment -- delivering classic-roots reggae as it should be done.
Casey Donahew with Jackson Michalson, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been a year since Casey Donahew played Lincoln. So the Bourbon is sure to be packed, even on a Sunday. Donahew, over the last 15 years, has become a favorite on the Texas country circuit, then a hitmaker, with more than 125 million steams on Spotify and Apple Music, then an in-demand touring act, where he's hit cities like Lincoln year after year.
John Primer, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. John Primer became a Lincoln regular during his stint as guitarist with Magic Slim and the Teardrops. Now he’s a Zoo Bar regular, fronting his own band that delivers straight-up Chicago blues that, not surprisingly, feature his blazing guitar.
Lil' Flip with Stimulus, Lo-Slant, DJ Lucky Luck, & BWillz. 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. Lil' Flip and Stimulus, who played the Royal Grove in January, are already back at the Cornhusker Highway club this week. Lil' Flip hit with 2000’s “I Can Do Dat,” earning him the title “The Freestyle King,” a major label deal and the path to a pair of smashes: “The Way We Ball” and “Sunshine.” After a decade of ups and downs, scrapes with the law and the writing of a book, Lil' Flip’s back at it -- hard, as his two Lincoln shows in a month indicate.