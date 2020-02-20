Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 21-27

It’s Carnaval Time at Rodizio Grill Saturday

Carnaval is the Brazilian version of Mardi Gras, the pre-Lenten celebration that most famously draws millions to parades through Rio de Janeiro. But it also revolves around dancing, parties and food in many cities across the country.

Each years, the Nebraska Chapter of Partners of the Americas, which partners with a couple states in Brazil, throws a Carnaval party for the Brazilians who live in Nebraska and anyone who wants to experience a slice of the culture.

The evening starts with a 7 p.m. pre-party dinner at the Brazilian steakhouse at 737 P St.

It’s followed by a dance, with a DJ spinning sounds of Brazil -- samba, bossa nova, tropicalia and contemporary pop, dance and hip-hop. A costume contest, for those who choose to dress up for the occasion, will be judged during the dance.

And the Rodizio bar will offer Brazil’s national cocktail, caipirinhas, and batidas, another Brazilian drink mixed with cachaca, a rum made from sugar cane.

Tickets for the dinner are $27.63 and can be purchased at NebraskaPoA.square.site. Tickets for just the party can be purchased online or at the door for $10.

Music