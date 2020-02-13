Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 14-20

Best Picture winner 'Parasite' returns to theaters

“Parasite,” the surprise winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture returns to theaters Friday, less than a week after director Bong Joon Ho picked up a total of four Oscars.

The first international film to take Best Picture also won the International Feature Film prize along with Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong.

A pitch-black modern fable, “Parasite” is the tale of two families, one very poor and one very rich, with the former infiltrating the latter -- to increasing tension, chaos and a stunning unforgettable ending.

It will be playing at the Ross Media Arts Center, where it ran from late November until the theater closed for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s fall break. It will also return to the Grand Cinema, where it played following its Ross run.

Red Dirt weekend in Lincoln

Red Dirt country pioneers The Great Divide and Cody Canada will each play Liincoln this weekend, bringing the roots of the popular Oklahoma-rooted country style to the Capital City for the first time in years.

