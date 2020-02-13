Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 14-20

Best Picture winner 'Parasite' returns to theaters
“Parasite,” the surprise winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture returns to theaters Friday, less than a week after director Bong Joon Ho picked up a total of four Oscars.
The first international film to take Best Picture also won the International Feature Film prize along with Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong.
A pitch-black modern fable, “Parasite” is the tale of two families, one very poor and one very rich, with the former infiltrating the latter -- to increasing tension, chaos and a stunning unforgettable ending.
It will be playing at the Ross Media Arts Center, where it ran from late November until the theater closed for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s fall break. It will also return to the Grand Cinema, where it played following its Ross run.
Red Dirt weekend in Lincoln
Red Dirt country pioneers The Great Divide and Cody Canada will each play Liincoln this weekend, bringing the roots of the popular Oklahoma-rooted country style to the Capital City for the first time in years.
The Great Divide, which will be at The Royal Grove Saturday, founded in Stillwater, Oklahoma, was one of the first Red Dirt bands, putting out independently released albums that blended some rock with Texas-style country. The band broke up in 2003 when leader Mike McClure went solo. But he returned in 2011 and The Great Divide resumed delivering the music defined Red Dirt.
Cody Canada was one of the originators of Red Dirt country with his great band Cross Canadian Ragweed, which ran from 1994-2001. Since then he’s led The Departed, exploring everything from heavy metal shadings to ‘60s country covers. He’s back at the Bourbon Theatre for the first time in four years and the Departed’s back to its Red Dirt Americana roots.
Music
Elliot Moss with Derover, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Alternative electro artist Elliot Moss caught ears with his 2015 debut album “Highspeeds” and kept the momentum going with 2017’s “Boomerang.” But he’s taken a new twist with “A Change in Diet,” an album that looks at the end of a decade-long relationship, exploring change amidst synths and electro beats.
Whitey Morgan & The 78s with Red Shahan, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. It’s been a couple years since Whitey Morgan & The 78s tore up the Bourbon. So it’s time to bring his brand of outlaw country back to town -- especially with a new record on the way. The winner of the 2014 Ameripolitan Music Award for Best Outlaw Country Band for a reason, look for a night of rowdy honky tonk.
Blac Youngsta “Church on Sunday,” 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta became an ordained minister so he could marry a friend behind bars, a move that gives even more punch to his new album “Church on Sunday” and the tour of the same name that, appropriately, is set to stop at the Grove on Sunday.
Young Dolph and Key Glock, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre, After teaming up on their collaborative mix tape “Dum & Dummer” last year, Memphis rap veterans Young Dolph and Key Glock are out on the road on thier “No Rules Tour.” The Billboard Top 10 rappers will be bringing their triumphant trap flexes to the Bourbon Tuesday.
Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. It’s been close to a year since Lil’ Ed Williams and the Blues Imperials have played the Zoo. But they’ll be back Wednesday, delivering the real deal Chicago blues and there’s no better true entertainer in the blues than Williams.