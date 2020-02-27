Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 28 - March 5

Music
Parker McCollum with Sean Stemaly, 8 p.m., Saturday, The Royal Grove. Starting out at 22, Parker McCollum built a strong following on Texas’ country show circuit and put out pair of self-released albums that showcased his brand of country/Americana -- a sound that doesn’t fall far from that of fellow Texans Ryan Bingham and Charlie Robison. Now 27, McCollum’s out on the road with a new single, “Pretty Heart."
Doll Skin with Fame on Fire, Flashing Lights and Miss Taken, 8 p.m., Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Think the Go-Gos, the Runaways and The Donnas injected with a heavy dose of punk pop and played by four young women all age 22 and younger and you’ve got Doll Skin. The Phoenix group, formed out of a School of Rock in 2013, put out its debut album two years later and has earned raves for its subsequent albums and attitude-fueled live shows.
Joseph Huber, 9 p.m., Tuesday, Zoo Bar. A founding member of cult-favorite Americana/alt country group .357 String Band, Wisconsin’s Joseph Huber has, since the breakup of the band, released five albums of solo material, putting himself in the middle of the acoustic end of Americana with songs that range from fiddle-driven dance numbers to heartbroken ballads.
You have free articles remaining.
Yonder Mountain String Band, 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Bourbon Theatre It’s been years since Yonder Mountain String Band played Lincoln. But the Colorado progressive bluegrass outfit will be rolling into Bourbon Theatre Thursday with a new member, multi-instrumentalists Nick Piccininni and a bunch of songs -- covers and originals -- they’re recorded but not yet released. That should make for a jamming good time.
Comedy
Zach Martina, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, The Comedy Loft. The full-bearded Martina brings big energy by delivering jokes in a delightful manner while pointing the finger of blame at everyone except himself. In addition to his debut album “Skunkman," which regularly plays on Sirius/XM, he's also a regular on "The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson & Dan Soder" and the hit podcast "Dumb People Town" with the Sklar Brothers and Daniel Van Kirk.
Nick Allen headlines Zoolarious, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. Allen has been a standout comedian in the Midwest for more than a decade, thanks to his sharp, well-written material that focuses on his life as a husband, father and son on a shoestring budget. He appeared on season nine of NBC’s Last Comic Standing where Norm Macdonald told him he was, “oozing with authenticity.” Adding, “I love you, man.”
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Oct. 18 Bourbon Theatre appearance of They Might Be Giants. The alternative rock duo, known for its catchy tunes filled with pop references, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and offbeat instrumentation is stopping in Lincoln near the end of its tour marking the 30th anniversary of its platinum album "Flood." Tickets are $30 and will be available at bourbontheatre.com.