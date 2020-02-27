Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Feb. 28 - March 5

Music

Parker McCollum with Sean Stemaly, 8 p.m., Saturday, The Royal Grove. Starting out at 22, Parker McCollum built a strong following on Texas’ country show circuit and put out pair of self-released albums that showcased his brand of country/Americana -- a sound that doesn’t fall far from that of fellow Texans Ryan Bingham and Charlie Robison. Now 27, McCollum’s out on the road with a new single, “Pretty Heart."

Doll Skin with Fame on Fire, Flashing Lights and Miss Taken, 8 p.m., Tuesday, Bourbon Theatre. Think the Go-Gos, the Runaways and The Donnas injected with a heavy dose of punk pop and played by four young women all age 22 and younger and you’ve got Doll Skin. The Phoenix group, formed out of a School of Rock in 2013, put out its debut album two years later and has earned raves for its subsequent albums and attitude-fueled live shows.

Joseph Huber, 9 p.m., Tuesday, Zoo Bar. A founding member of cult-favorite Americana/alt country group .357 String Band, Wisconsin’s Joseph Huber has, since the breakup of the band, released five albums of solo material, putting himself in the middle of the acoustic end of Americana with songs that range from fiddle-driven dance numbers to heartbroken ballads.

