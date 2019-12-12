Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 13-19

Music

The Dead South with Legendary Shack Shakers, 7 p.m. Friday, Royal Grove. Canadian folk-bluegrass outfit The Dead South brings some rock ‘n’ roll energy into its roots music mix, a move that has made it one of the rising starts in the roots music world. The group, known for its distinctive look -- white shirts, black pants and suspenders -- and raucous live performances just dropped “Sugar & Joy,” a loud-fast album recorded in Muscle Shoals, and is out touring behind it with a stop set for the Grove Friday.

Brave Combo, 4 p.m. Sunday. The Denton, Texas nuclear polka maniacs roll back to the Zoo Bar Sunday for a Christmas show. That means the dance-inducing band will be playing “twisted” versions of Christmas and Hanukkah favorites along with “Chicken Dance,” “The Hokey-Pokey” and other Combo favorites.

Bobby Messano, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Veteran guitarist Bobby Messano played with Steve Winwood, was in the ‘70s rock band Starz and has four Grammy-nominated blues records. He’s bringing his three-man band, and acclaimed fret work back to the Zoo for the second time in four months Wednesday. Be ready for some long guitar jams.

