Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 13-19

Music
The Dead South with Legendary Shack Shakers, 7 p.m. Friday, Royal Grove. Canadian folk-bluegrass outfit The Dead South brings some rock ‘n’ roll energy into its roots music mix, a move that has made it one of the rising starts in the roots music world. The group, known for its distinctive look -- white shirts, black pants and suspenders -- and raucous live performances just dropped “Sugar & Joy,” a loud-fast album recorded in Muscle Shoals, and is out touring behind it with a stop set for the Grove Friday.
Brave Combo, 4 p.m. Sunday. The Denton, Texas nuclear polka maniacs roll back to the Zoo Bar Sunday for a Christmas show. That means the dance-inducing band will be playing “twisted” versions of Christmas and Hanukkah favorites along with “Chicken Dance,” “The Hokey-Pokey” and other Combo favorites.
Bobby Messano, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Veteran guitarist Bobby Messano played with Steve Winwood, was in the ‘70s rock band Starz and has four Grammy-nominated blues records. He’s bringing his three-man band, and acclaimed fret work back to the Zoo for the second time in four months Wednesday. Be ready for some long guitar jams.
Last week for “Parasite” at Ross
The Ross Media Arts Center will close for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln holiday breark Thursday. That means it’s the last chance to catch “Parasite,” the acclaimed Korean film, on the big screen there. A grifter tale of two families, one rich, one poor, that explodes into darkness. “Parasite” was just chosen as the Best Movie of 2019 by L.A. Film Critics Association and it is likely to get plenty of other awards and nominations in the coming months.
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale at Noon Friday for Maroon 5's Aug. 6 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. Tickets for the show are $59.50 to $149.50 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets will be available at the arena ticket office Dec. 15.