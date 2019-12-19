Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 20-26

Music
Barely Alive and Bandlez, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Barely Alive is a Massachusetts duo whose sound combines dubstep, trap and drum ‘n’ bass. Bandlez, aka DiAndre Ruiz, is a Philadelphia electronic music producer who works in dubstep and bass heavy sounds. Together, they’ll play the last touring show before Christmas at the Bourbon.
Shawn “Lil Slim” Holt, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Shawn "Lil Slim” Holt will carry on the family tradition, established by his father Morris “Magic Slim” Holt, who played a Christmas night show at the Zoo for years. Shawn, who now tours internationally with his band, the Teardrops, will be bringing the blues -- and some Christmas cheer -- with his Lincoln group.
Comedy
Matt Geiller, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Comedy Loft. A musical improviser and freestyle rapper, Geiller's shows are actually off-the-cuff concerts that feature hilarious songs made up from audience suggestions. He has been added to live dates with Wayne Brady who calls Matt “The Beast” and “one of the smartest, funniest performers I’ve had the joy of performing with.” He's been seen on several TV shows and movies. His latest big-screen appearance was as a sleazy Hollywood hustler named G in Brian Burton’s "The Chauffeur," which screened at Tribeca.
Movies for Christmas
Two widely acclaimed movies that are getting some Oscar notice and an animated comedy will open in Lincoln Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Uncut Gems,” which will open at the Grand Cinema on Tuesday, is a crime thriller that’s getting some best actor buzz for star Adam Sandler, who, in a dramatic turn, plays a New York City jeweler who takes some high stakes risks to try to land the score of a lifetime.
“Little Women” is director Greta Gerwig’s warm, devoted tribute to Louisia May Alcott’s classic novel of sisterhood that maintains its 19th century setting yet manages to feel contemporary. “Little Women” is getting some best picture and best director speculation. It opens in Lincoln theaters Wednesday.
“Spies in Disguise” stars the voice of Will Smith as a smooth super spy and Tom Holland as a nerdy scientist who are forced to team up to transform the spy into a pigeon in this family-oriented action comedy that also opens Wednesday.
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for DaBaby's March 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets can be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.