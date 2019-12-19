Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 20-26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Movies for Christmas

Two widely acclaimed movies that are getting some Oscar notice and an animated comedy will open in Lincoln Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Uncut Gems,” which will open at the Grand Cinema on Tuesday, is a crime thriller that’s getting some best actor buzz for star Adam Sandler, who, in a dramatic turn, plays a New York City jeweler who takes some high stakes risks to try to land the score of a lifetime.

“Little Women” is director Greta Gerwig’s warm, devoted tribute to Louisia May Alcott’s classic novel of sisterhood that maintains its 19th century setting yet manages to feel contemporary. “Little Women” is getting some best picture and best director speculation. It opens in Lincoln theaters Wednesday.

“Spies in Disguise” stars the voice of Will Smith as a smooth super spy and Tom Holland as a nerdy scientist who are forced to team up to transform the spy into a pigeon in this family-oriented action comedy that also opens Wednesday.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for DaBaby's March 11 Pinnacle Bank Arena concert. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at 800-745-3000. Tickets can be purchased at the arena ticket office beginning Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0