Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 6 -12

Her comedy has been described as "funny despite what she talks about" and "uncomfortable." She has opened for the likes of Josh Blue, Sean Patton and Andy Kindler.

She also co-hosts a witty relationship advice podcast, Empty Girlfriend, which earned Best Comedy Podcast by Westword magazine's Best of awards and Best Podcast at the Sexpot Comedy awards in 2017. As one-third of a Denver Comedy powerhouse, Buchele represents the Mile High City, while winning over audiences with a wry, biting style that’s a bit sweet and a little bit surly.

She is proof that you can say almost anything with a smile on your face and a gimp in your step.

Tickets on Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the June 19 Dude Perfect show at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The YouTube sports entertainment sensations will bring their show featuring crazy stunts, competitive battles and their signature trick shots to Lincoln as part of a 30 city North American tour. Tickets are $68 to $28 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.Tickets will be available at the arena box office beginning Monday.

