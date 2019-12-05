Check It Out: Top Lincoln entertainment options from Dec. 6 -12

Movies
Mister Rogers movie open-captioned Saturday
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is the open-captioned movie at the Grand Cinema Friday. The screening of the film starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers will be at 12:50 p.m.
The other December open captioned movies and show times are:
Dec. 14 -- Jumanji: The Next Level, 1 p.m.
Dec. 21 -- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, noon
Dec. 28 -- Spies in Disguise, noon
Open-captioned movies use subtitles to convey the movie’s dialogue in the same manner as with foreign language films or closed captioning on television or streaming services. The open captioning allows access to movies to deaf and hard of hearing people without the use of special equipment.
Music
Chase Rice with Cale Dodds, Hunter Phelps, 8 p.m. Friday, Bourbon Theatre. Chase Rice, the former college football linebacker turned NASCAR crew member turned country singer, returns to Lincoln for a Saturday club show. Rice, who co-wrote the massive Florida Georgia Line hit “Cruise” and has had top 10s with “Eyes on You’ and “Lonely If You Are” will be back in Lincoln on April 30, opening for Brantley Gilbert at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Static-x with Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black, 6:25 p.m. Saturday, Bourbon Theatre. Static-X is on a 20th Anniversary tour celebrating its breakthrough album “Wisconsin Death Trip” with a new singer wearing a mask in the likeness of late frontman Wayne Static. The singer, who hasn’t been identified, is rumored to be Dope frontman Edsel Dope. Dope is one of the openers for the industrial band Saturday.
The Winner’s Circle Tour with Rittz and Dizzy Wright, 7:10 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Two of today’s best hip-hop artists come together for the Lincoln stop on the lineup changing “The Winner’s Circle Tour. “ That show will find them showcasing their most recent work. Last week, Rittz dropped “Put A Crown On It,” his first album since 2017, and Wright’s out behind his acclaimed “Nobody Cares, Work Harder.”
The Bellamy Brothers with Cactus Hill, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Royal Grove. The Bellamy Brothers, who’ve had 20 No. 1 country singles and more than 50 hits -- from “Let Your Love Flow” to “Old Hippie” put out their 50th album “Over the Moon” in February. They’ll be at the Royal Grove Thursday for a career-spanning show.
Comedy
Zoolarious, 8 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Denver comedian Christie Buchele, makes her Zoolarious debut on Sunday with her heart-wrenching and hilarious stories of the realities of being a woman with cerebral palsy.
Her comedy has been described as "funny despite what she talks about" and "uncomfortable." She has opened for the likes of Josh Blue, Sean Patton and Andy Kindler.
She also co-hosts a witty relationship advice podcast, Empty Girlfriend, which earned Best Comedy Podcast by Westword magazine's Best of awards and Best Podcast at the Sexpot Comedy awards in 2017. As one-third of a Denver Comedy powerhouse, Buchele represents the Mile High City, while winning over audiences with a wry, biting style that’s a bit sweet and a little bit surly.
She is proof that you can say almost anything with a smile on your face and a gimp in your step.
Tickets on Sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the June 19 Dude Perfect show at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The YouTube sports entertainment sensations will bring their show featuring crazy stunts, competitive battles and their signature trick shots to Lincoln as part of a 30 city North American tour. Tickets are $68 to $28 and will be available at ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.Tickets will be available at the arena box office beginning Monday.