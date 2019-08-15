Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow at Bourbon Theatre Friday
Come one, come all to see The Lizard Man, a self-made freak, tattooed from head to toe with green scales, complete with a split tongue and implanted horns on his head and arms. He'll share the stage with Short E. Dangerously, aka Shorty, a man cut in half at the waist and walks bare-handed on broken shards of glass while on fire.
Witness pain-proof strong man Eric Ross taking long skewers and shoving through his biceps, the palms of his hands and sideshow starlet Willow Lauren, who will perform the bladebox of death, eat razor blades and fire -- along side the Govna.
That would be Bryce "The Govna" Graves. The founder, ringleader and master of ceremonies of Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow, which will bring its world renowned bizarre theatrical performance to the Bourbon Theatre Friday.
Not surprisingly, the show, which features the freaks performing their dangerous stunts to a pounding music soundtrack, carries a parental guidance warning -- it “can be extreme to some viewers.”
Make that all viewers -- but that’s the point.
Jewel in the Lotus Dance Co. will open the evening at 8:30 p.m. with Hellzapoppin taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show are: $20, available at bourbontheatre.com and at the door.
Music
Nikki Hill with The Jose Ramirez Band, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. It’s been too long, almost a year, since the Southern Fireball graced the Zoo Bar stage, then blew the place apart with her smokiin’ soul rock ‘n’ roll.
The odds are very strong that Hill and her band, led by her guitarist husband Matt, will load up the set with songs from “Feline Roots,” the terrific album she released last year that brings in elements like Johnny Thunders-style guitar that prove that rock ‘n’ roll is far dead.
And, as those who have seen her tear up ZooFest, HIll’s one of today’s great charismatic rock performers, with a killer voice. Don’t miss this one.