Jake Shimabukuro at Bourbon Friday
“The Greatest Day,” the new album from ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro, opens with an instrumental cover of The Zombies’ 1968 classic “Time of the Season” that finds him taking the four-string cousin of the guitar into the psychedelic stratosphere in a fashion that any guitarist would even.
Then comes the beautifully melodic title cut, a swinging jazz-inflected version of The Beatles “Eleanor Rigby” and the impressive scale-based workout of “Pangram” as the Hawaiian uku superstar unleashes the the best, most adventurous and innovative album of his nearly 15-year career.
Along the way, he goes full Hendrix, opposite dobro master Jerry Douglas on Jimi’s “If 6 Was 9,” drifts into pop with some vocals with “Bizzare Love Triangle” and pays tribute to the Duke on the near symphonic “Mahalo John Wayne.”
The odds are pretty high that Shimabukuro, will play a few of the 12 songs along with tunes that made him famous, especially his YouTube breakout cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” when he makes his return to the Bourbon Theater Friday.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $25 to $55 and are available at bourbontheatre.com. Don’t miss Shimabukuro -- he’s amazing.
Music
Hurricane Ruth, 5 p.m. Sunday, Zoo Bar. Ruth LaMaster got her “Hurricane” nickname because people couldn’t believe a petite woman could deliver such powerhouse vocals. Well, she can -- and she’s done it with the likes of John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Willie Dixon and Sam & Dave. She’ll be at the Zoo Bar Sunday -- and don’t be surprised if she rocks the house, after all, she’s opened for Judas Priest.
Blues Beatles, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo Bar. Blues Beatles come from Brazil and, as their name implies, they play Beatles songs, blues style. Among the covers they’ve done that have received millions of views on YouTube are: "Yesterday," "Ticket to Ride," "You Can't Do That" and "A Hard Day’s Night.” They were a hit at the Zoo last year for good reason.