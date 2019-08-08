Why Don't We at Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday
Why Don’t We, the hot boy band of the moment, will play Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday.
The five-member group, who, like the boy bands from New Kids on the Block through the Jonas Brothers and One Direction, appeals to pre-teen and early teenage girls, was formed in 2016.
Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zack Herron released their third album “8 Letters” last year and have seen singles, like the recently released title cut, climb the chart, hitting the Top 25 in radio play and garnering more than 130 million audio and video streams.
The group, which produced shrieks and screams from the crowd on a "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" performance that were so loud that their voices could hardly be heard, will be on the second leg of its “8 Letters” tour when it makes its Lincoln stop.
Prior to teaming up three years ago, each member of the quintet was burgeoning solo artist -- Marais and Besson gathering thousands of viewers through live-streamed in-home performances, Herron, doing viral covers that generated millions of views, Avery becoming a YouTube sensation and Seavey singing the likes of Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up” and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” on “American Idol.”
Tickets for Wednesday’s 7 p.m. show, which will be opened by Eben, are $35.50 to $99. Tickets are available at the arena ticket office, ticketmaster.com and by phone at (800) 745-3000.
Music
Faster Pussycat with Bang Tango, 7 p.m. Monday, The Royal Grove. It'll be Sunset Strip sleaze time, circa 1989 when Faster Pussycat and Bang Tango roll into the Royal Grove. The Taime Downe-led hair metalists of Faster Pussycat had a gold album back in the day with "Wake Me Up When It's Over" then, along with their glam brethren like Bang Tango, got wiped off the radar by grunge. Now reformed, the bands will be strutting their stuff -- 30 years after they were at their peak.
Comedy
Ryan Singer, 8 p.m., Sunday, Zoo Bar. The weekly Zoolarious program offers a comic who host Brad Stewart calls one of his favorites. Others concur.
“With his high-energy delivery and unpretentious leanings, there’s not a lot to dislike about comedian Ryan Singer," writes LaughSpin. "And it’s not just us saying it. In the last few years, he’s won over audiences headlining the nation’s finer comedy clubs and was hailed by Marc Maron in Rolling Stone as a comedian 'Who Should Be Big.'”
In other words, Singer is worth a trip to Zoo Bar on Sunday night.
Tickets on Sale
Wynonna & The Big Noise Roots Christmas, Dec. 11, Rococo Theatre. Country music icon Wynonna Judd -- one of the greatest female country singers ever -- and her superb band, The Big Noise will bring their "Rockin' Roots Christmas Show" Dec. 11.
Tickets for the show are $35 to $99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 9. Tickets will be available at rococotheatre.com, etix.com or by phone at 402-476-4467 or-800-514-3829