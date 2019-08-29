Movies
"Apocalypse Now: Final Cut" opens at the Ross on Friday
“Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” brings Francis Ford Coppola’s masterwork back into the theaters in the third form since its 1979 release.
In 2001, Coppola created “Apocalypse Now: Redux,” in which he restored the film to the 202 minutes that he originally intended to release before commercial considerations forced him to cut more than 50 minutes from the movie.
For “Final Cut,” that version has been trimmed by 19 minutes — to 183 minutes — that is 3 hours, 3 minutes, a full half-hour longer than the original.
“Final Cut” also has allowed Coppola to restore the 40-year-old film using today’s advanced technical systems, such as Dolby Vision and Atmos, to make it as visually compelling as possible.
“Apocalypse Now: Final Cut” will have a short theatrical run — one week at the Ross Media Arts Center in Lincoln — before it's released on DVD, Blue-Ray and streaming.
Music
Keeshea Pratt Band, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. The Keeshea Pratt Band won the 2018 International Blues Challenge, sending the Houston-based outfit on its way. It’s fronted by Pratt, a sizzling live performer who was just named the city’s best female vocalist (she’s been called a cross between Anita Baker and Tina Turner), has a horn section and is one of the top new acts on the blues circuit.
Amos Lee with MUTLU and Madison Cunningham, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rococo Theatre. Singer-songwriter Amos Lee, whose music incorporates folk, rock and soul, is now 15 years into a career that has seen him land a No. 1 album (2011’s “Mission Bell”), and collaborate with the likes of Lucinda Williams and Willie Nelson. He comes into Lincoln behind his seventh album, “My New Moon,” a release that includes a powerful song, “No More Darkness, No More Light,” inspired by the aftermath of the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting and the surviving students' work for change.
Hemlock with Broken Skulls, 8 p.m. Thursday, Royal Grove. Las Vegas heavy metalist Hemlock has been around since 1993, releasing eight albums and touring with the likes of Slayer, Slipknot, Ministry and Disturbed. It says its sound is a blend of chugging riffs, deep bass tones, rhythmic grooves and catchy lyrics with a “haberdasher” of melody thrown in. And look for Hemlock to create mayhem in the audience — maybe even a “wall of death” clash.