Matthew Sweet was honest when I rang him up last month to talk about Friday’s Shadow Ridge Music Festival.
Set for the Shadow Ridge Country Club, 1501 S. 188th Plaza in west Omaha, the evening-long festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with The Millions, the ’90s Lincoln band which reunited a few years ago and is getting back together for the fest and a date at Lincoln Calling.
The Millions will be followed by Sweet and his band, Soul Asylum and the Violent Femmes.
“It’s easy for The Millions and me because we’re on early,” Sweet said.
And because they’re going on second, Sweet and company won’t be playing their usual set, largely because of a set time limit that’s expected 60 minutes or less.
“It’ll especially be a greatest hits, kind of,” Sweet said. “If its an hour, that’s great. I don’t like playing a whole lot longer than that. That makes a really nice set. Our set times are usually about 75-80 minutes, but I think an hour is about perfect.”
In fact, as we talked about the optimum set length -- I argued for the 45 minutes that’s a standard at South By Southwest -- Sweet agreed that an hour could be too long.
“I’m severely jealous of The Beatles for many, many reasons,” Sweet said. “But the fact they only got to play for 20 minutes is way up there.”
Friday’s show will be far from the first time that Lincoln native Sweet has played shows with Soul Asylum and the Violent Femmes. After Sweet hit with 1991’s “Girlfriend,” (both the album and single), he frequently shared the stage with those bands.
“Way back in the day, we toured at least one pretty big tour with Soul Asylum and quite a few times we played with the Violent Femmes,” he said. “I think the last time I saw them was at some festival we were both playing in Spain. That’s been a while.”
Sweet will be able to see the Femmes twice this weekend. They’re set to play a Saturday show in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Those are the first two shows on a 12-date September tour that will take Sweet to Minnesota, then south to Kansas City, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
That tour comes as Sweet is putting together his 16th solo album in his Omaha studio.
“I’m recording, I’ve been recording all summer,” he said. “I’m very far through another record. I’m still writing some lyrics and singing. I’m probably halfway through that process. If I wasn’t going out to do some shows, I’d be really close. When we’re out, I’ll listen back and figure out what’s left to do.”
Sweet funded two albums, 2017’s “Tomorrow’s Forever” and 2018’s “Tomorrow’s Daughter” via Kickstarter. Following the collapse of PledgeMusic and acknowledging that more than half of Kickstarter projects don’t attain their goals, Sweet is following a slightly different model with the new album.
“My idea is to have a record entirely finished before I try to crowdsource anything,” he said.
So why make an album at all? You can’t make any money selling records these days and streaming income is minimal, to say the least.
“We can make a little bit,” Sweet said. “I can sell 6,000 CDs every time and whatever vinyl we sell, which is at least enough to make the vinyl. The records do well enough to send the tour around. But for me, as an artist, they’re really important. Even if we couldn’t sell them, I’d probably still do them. I don’t know what else to do. I made a record because I felt like making a record.”
The new songs may or may not figure into the set that Sweet and his band -- guitarist Jason Victor, drummer Rik Menck and bassist Paul Chastain -- will be playing in September.
The odds are it will be the same greatest-hits affair they’ll play Friday -- filled with songs like “Girlfriend,” “Sick of Myself,” “The Ugly Truth” and “Divine Intervention.”
"I’m that way anyway, I tend toward wanting to play the songs everybody has to hear,” Sweet said. “It can be a cool thing, honestly. We’ve learned one or two from the new records the last few times we’ve gone out. I assume we’ll learn at least one from the new record (this time).”
Sweet will be back in Omaha the last week in September, just in time to see the leaves come down and temperatures cool.
“Living in Nebraska, we know that we’ll see fall,” said Sweet, who returned to his home state along with his wife Lisa, also a native Nebraskan five years ago. “It’s not like in L.A. where summer can run through November and it’s brutal. I really like that, the seasons here.”