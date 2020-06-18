Charlie Burton to bring live music back to Zoo Bar Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Dec. 15, 1973, the Megatones became the second band to play the Zoo Bar.

At 5 p.m, Friday, more than 46 years later, Charlie Burton, the Megatones’ front man, and his band, Or What?, will become the first band to play Lincoln’s legendary roots music club since the mid-March coronavirus shutdown.

“He’s one of the guys who got the Zoo Bar up and running,” said owner Pete Watters. “I thought he’d be the perfect guy to get it going again.”

A limited number of tickets will be available for Friday’s 5-7 p.m. show. So Watters is anticipating a “sellout” in the club that is operating at 50% of capacity under the directed health measure that requires tables to be 6 feet apart, with no more than six people at a table.

Patrons are also required to be seated, unless they’re going to the bar to order a drink or headed for the restroom. So no rock ‘n’ roll behavior Friday.

Burton has been going into the audience to sing for years. But he’ll have to stay on the stage as the directed health measure also requires performers to be 6 feet away from the audience.