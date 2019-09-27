In April 2018, Paul Barnes and the Chiara String Quartet presented the world premiere of “Annunciation,” the first piano quartet written by acclaimed composer Philip Glass at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
Thursday, “Annunciation” will return to a Lincoln stage -- this time Kimball Hall, where Barnes and Brooklyn Rider will perform it in celebration of the release of their CD recording that was commissioned for Barnes. The disc also includes Brooklyn Rider's recordings of Glass’ “String Quartet No. 8” and "Quartet Satz."
The pairing of the Marguerite Scribante Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music and the New York City-based group hailed as “the future of chamber music” that's known for its collaborations with the likes of Sting and Elvis Costello and explorations outside the classical music tradition was natural.
Both are closely associated with Glass -- Barnes for his piano transcriptions and performances of Glass’ compositions and Brooklyn Rider for its recordings and performances of his string quartets.
They came together because the Lincoln premiere of “Annunciation” and its New York premiere a month later were the final performances of Chiara, which had served as UNL’s quartet-in-residence for 13 years before disbanding in November.
Barnes and Brooklyn Rider came together quickly.
“I met Brooklyn Rider for the first time on Jan. 2,” Barnes said. “We had a three-hour rehearsal at this house in Greenwich Village, where they had a beautiful Steinway, and spent the entire next day in the studio.”
That rehearsal was important, for Barnes and the quartet members to get to know each other -- and because Brooklyn Rider had not previously recorded with a pianist.
“We’ve done quartets and other collaborative things in concert,” said Brooklyn Rider violist Nicholas Cords said. “But we’d not made a recording with a piano before. It’s perfectly natural. We’ve done so many different types of collaborations before and we have this long relationship with the music of Philip Glass. He’s had a long relationship with the music of Philip Glass. That made it possible to come to record in such a short time. There’s a love and respect we share.”
For Barnes, the recording had to be done after Chiara split up, making the Brooklyn Rider and the New York recording session imperative.
“Normally, before I record something, I like to have been living with it for awhile,” Barnes said. “We did the premiere in April. We did the New York premiere in May, then I let it gestate. We had the Chinese premiere in December. When I got back, I had a week to get to New York and get into the studio.”
“Annunciation” grew out of a decades long collaboration between Barnes and Glass, the leading composer of the last half century, who is known for his minimalist-rooted symphonies, operas and scores for films such as “Koyaanisqatsi,” “The Hours,” “The Illusionist” and “Kundun.”
The latter was key to the composition as the soundtrack to the biopic of the Dalai Lama was filled with Tibetan Buddhist chanting that Barnes immediately connected with Greek Orthodox chant, providing Glass with the chanted hymn “Annunciation” that is starting point for the piece.
For Cords and Brooklyn Rider, who, over the years, have recorded Glass’s String Quartets 1-6 for the composer’s Orange Mountain Music label, the recording was an opportunity to learn more from the master.
“Glass’s music is like a teacher of string quartet,” Cords said. “It’s an organic thing. The pieces are written so it comes together as a whole and doesn’t sound like a collection of instruments. And this time, this almost never happens, we were able to work with him while we were recording.
“We went over to his apartment in the East Village and got to play it (“String Quartet No. 8”) for him. We adjusted tempi and dynamics. It was great to do that in his house and have him respond to it.”
Getting Glass’ input on the recording was because Brooklyn Rider was making the first recordings of the string quartet and “Annunciation,” Cords said.
“That’s scary, you’re the first people to take it in that direction, but it’s so important for the life of the piece,” he said. “Most often we’ve played the piece many times live before we go into the studio. ... This time, it’s a little bit more of what a rock band might do -- you play it in the studio and then play it live.”
Thursday's program will include "Annuciation," "Quartet Satz" and "Pendulum for Violin and Piano," a 2010 Glass piece. The second half of the program will find Brooklyn Rider performing Beethoven's String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 132
As for “Annunciation,” when Barnes and Chiara debuted the piece, I called it “meditative ... striking ... touchingly played by Barnes and the quintet. ‘Annunciation’ is a romantic, late-period Glass masterwork.”
After recording it, Cords largely agreed with that assessment.
“I think it’s a gorgeous piece of music,” Cords said. “It’s one of the strongest pieces from Philip Glass in recent years. I really love this piece.”
For Barnes, the recording and Thursday’s premiere are high points on an “Annunciation” journey that began last April and will continue well into 2020 and beyond.
“It’s been such an incredible ride since then,” Barnes said. “All the performances I’ve had since then and the ones coming up -- it’s amazing. I’ve taken it to Seattle, Chicago, the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in Vermont, Salt Lake City. This has opened up some very for me.”
“Annunciation” will have its Omaha premiere on Sunday at the Omaha Music Conservatory along with the world premiere of Native flutist Ron Warren’s composition “Distance Between 2.” Barnes will premier the piece in Canada in March.
This summer, Barnes will take “Annunciation” to Europe, with premieres in Vienna, Budapest, and hopefully, a couple other countries.
“What I’d really like to do is play it in Greece,” Barnes said. “We’d like to get some performances in Greece. They’ll know the chant there, for sure.”